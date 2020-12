They’re not invincible. After winning their first two games by 20 points each against teams seen as title contenders, the Nets lost, 106-104, to the winless Hornets who were playing the back end of a back-to-back. “I don’t wanna say we didn’t play hard,” explained Steve Nash. “But it didn’t feel like we put the emphasis on each possession. Teams are going to give us our best shot. We’re going to have a target on our back, and we’ve gotta have to rise to the occasion. On nights where you maybe think you’re the better team, you’re going to get a team that’s much better than they are the previous night because of the names of the back of the jersey, and they’re going to rise to the occasion.”