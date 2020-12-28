Clutch Points: Trae Young had some words for Ja Morant after icing the game 👀 pic.twitter.com/RJse3fU5PA
Eric Nehm: "I'm good." - Brook Lopez, when @Kane Pitman asked about Robin leaving Milwaukee. Said his mom is probably sad about not getting to see them in the same place anymore.
TJ McBride: “Blowing the 3-1 lead, you know they had heart. It wasn’t a tough decision.” JaMychal Green on choosing to join the Nuggets.
NBA Central: "If I had anything negative to say about him, I won’t ever say it in the public eye...he has family, he has kids and he has people who love him. I just wasn’t brought up that way. I respect him for all the work he’s done." - Dwight Howard on Shaq 🤝 (Via @basketbllnews ) pic.twitter.com/QCpVQIb2Pk
NBA Central: "I feel like Giannis out here . . . Where Pat at?" - Hassan Whiteside 😂😂😂 (🎥 @swishcultures_ ) pic.twitter.com/rhk3xfFWWL
Stefan Bondy: Big win for Knicks owner James Dolan as it appears his enemy Max Rose will lose his congressional seat to hardline conservative Nicole Malliotakis. Rose pleaded for Dolan to sell the Knicks and Dolan responded by donating over $50k to Malliotakis.
Smith did not really specify what Dekker did that was bad, but said the former Wisconsin star was talking some “Trump s—.” Dekker responded on Twitter in a since-deleted tweet. “Well I am just as confused as yall (sic) lol. I’m pretty simple, I’ve never been one to get into politics. Especially ‘Trump s–t’ … I’ve never been a Trump guy, so this blindsided me … “When they go low we go high” “Thanks moving on,” Dekker wrote.
Olivia Dekker: Extremely inaccurate and unfair. Consider the source. JR Smith: Would you like to explain why your husband can’t say NI&&@R or should I? I don’t mind at all.
In the same year (2018) Smith and Dekker were teammates, the latter found himself in headlines after comments he made on social media. Dekker had a problem with an article his former teammate at Wisconsin, Bronson Koenig, tweeted out. The article was headlined: "White People Have No Culture." In response to Koenig tweeting this, Dekker said in a tweet: "Don't put it in my face that being a white guy is something I'm supposed to be ashamed of. I'm proud of who I am and so should you. But you're Native American and also white BK. This article speaks very many untruths about most of our 'culture' that we supposedly don’t have."
NBA Central: Nick Young says D’Angelo Russell is the most annoying teammate he’s ever played with (🎥 @ComplexSports) pic.twitter.com/3Kpb1g5LOx
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Sen. Ted Cruz are battling on Twitter over Cruz's claim that he and other fans are not watching the NBA Finals due to the league's political stance this season. Cruz, Republican senator of Texas, shared an article on Twitter Tuesday claiming that NBA ratings are at an all-time low. "Not surprising. Personally speaking, this is the first time in years that I haven’t watched a single game in the NBA Finals. #GoWokeGoBroke," Cruz tweeted.
Cuban quickly responded. "A US Senator with 3 @NBA teams in his state, employing thousands of people and he is rooting for their businesses to do poorly. This is who you are @tedcruz. Every minute of your life, this is exactly who you are," Cuban tweeted.
NBA Central: Breaking news: Paul Pierce praises LeBron James (ESPN). CJ McCollum: Baby steps . I like it Paul. Signs of maturity lol
L.A. Lakers guard J.R. Smith is clapping back at Tory Lanez after getting DISSED on his latest album ... calling the artist a "clown" and a "lil a-- boy." A bit of a refresher -- the NBA vet was outspoken after Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory of shooting her in July ... saying, "This clown shoots a female and ya’ll listening to his music." "TF Tory Lanez," J.R. added. "You a straight clown. Facts. And tell whoever to hit my line. It’s whatever.”
Smith -- fresh off the Lakers' 114-108 win over the Denver Nuggets -- heard Tory's bars loud and clear ... and fired right back on his Instagram story. "i got time today too! 🤣🤣," J.R. said. "bout to get real 🌶🌶" There's more ... "He not even 30 stay in ya place lil a-- boy." "bust ya gun at a female you all types of 🤡"
Chris Broussard: It's time for the Blazers to dump Terry Stotts. Stan Van Gundy: It’s time for Fox Sports Radio to dump Chris Broussard. This is just stupid. He doesn’t like the Blazers’ offense. It was the 3rd best offense in the NBA. Get a clue.
Stan Van Gundy: It’s time for Fox Sports Radio to dump Chris Broussard. This is just stupid. He doesn’t like the Blazers’ offense. It was the 3rd best offense in the NBA. Get a clue. Chris Broussard: Unless u would’ve called for a fellow coach’s job while coaching, u need to keep from calling for the jobs of fellow media now that you’re media. I’m doing my job as an analyst. I’m paid to give my opinion. Saying I should be fired cause u disagree is just stupid. Get a clue.
George Karl: I heard @MarkJackson13 is taking shots at my defensive coaching during tonight’s broadcast. Remind me, how many all-star teams did you coach, Mark? How many DPOYs? How many Finals appearances? How many of my teams became dynasties right after I left? Mark Jackson: Wasn’t even thinking of u! Btw I never lost to u in the playoffs as a Player or as a Coach! God Bless u and urs!
Kendrick Perkins: It’s disturbing when a Rookie in Zion Williamson can act more Mature than NBA vet Lou Williams!!! Lou Williams: 15 years in this business and the most dirt you have on my name is stopping to get hot wings during a pandemic. Perk. Shut up. And stop laughing and saying it’s just tv when you run into me too.
Lou Williams: But I digress. I went home to see a man off to his final resting place that was a giant in my life. I don’t want that to get lost in all this attention. So again, LONG LIVE THE GREAT PAUL WILLIAMS SR. back to my quarantine so I can join the guys soon. Peace
Isiah Thomas opened up about his feud with Michael Jordan, which re-surfaced after the Last Dance documentary series. The Chicago Bulls had to go through the “Bad Boys” Pistons, before reaching to the first three-peat. The former Pistons superstar said that he is not having a feud with Michael Jordan, despite what being said on “The Last Dance” docu-series. “I’mma call a timeout on the feud because really I wasn’t fighting him. I was winning all the time so why am I mad at him?” Thomas told Jason Whitlock on Speak Ya Self.
NBA Central: “He only had really one job. And that was to just score. And he did that at an amazing, amazing rate. But I don’t feel like his way of winning then would translate to what it is now. Guys wouldn’t want to play with him.” -Channing Frye on Michael Jordan (NBC Sports North West). Evan Fournier: @channingfrye bro you bugging for real. Lol. Channing Frye: Boris Biaw is the best French player of all time. Evan Fournier: Lol na you aint getting away from that statement with this s---.
@BS25PHI21: Are you and Embiid good now? Andre Drummond: We never had a problem, it's basketball I talk a lot of trash. He does it on social media, I do it in the game.
Spencer Dinwiddie: It’s come to my attention that @tobiasharris said they forced me left last night and it led to an L. Although that may be true, I just wanted to post a picture of the actual last time I went left in a live game with fans. Now back to reverse grilling Tri-Tip. Happy Quarantine 🤙🏾 #AudienceOfOne
Chris Kirschner: I asked Trae Young if he was going to stop nutmegging now because of Trevor Ariza's (old man yells at cloud) comments. "Nah, I ain't about to stop nutmegging. That's going to be in my game until I'm done."
. @JaMorant dedicated the end of a 5-game losing streak to a Twitter troll: "I'm thankful for this guy who tweeted and said I don't have that fire in my eye no more. That game right there was for him."
James Harden said in an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols that he wished he could be seven-feet tall and just dunk referring to Giannis Antetokounmpo. No big comeback from the Greek Freak who responded via ESPN on Friday attempting to lay the evolving feud to rest. “It hasn’t been a back-and-forth,” he mentioned before the win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, “I’m not that type of guy, I never try to take stabs at somebody. Maybe sometimes it might come out like that, but I’m definitely not. At the end of the day, if that’s what he believes, that’s what he believes.”
“My game is not just power for sure,” he replied to gathered reporters following the 2019-20 NBA Regular Season contest, “I came in when I was 18, I was 180 pounds, so to power through big guys was kind of tough. But obviously, it’s going to be times where you’ve got to power through guys.”
“Amazing," coach Mike Budenholzer said. "I don’t know who is criticizing him. He’s a winner. He brings it in every way, shape and form. He brings it in practice, in the locker room, he’s a great leader, he’s a great player. He does everything.”
Nichols asked Harden about a comment Antetokounmpo made during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game draft as he selected his team against LeBron James. When the TNT crew pressed Antetokounmpo about choosing Kemba Walker over Harden, he said “I want someone who will pass the ball” with a chuckle. Harden didn’t hold back when Nichols asked him about it.
NBA Central: “He cares about me. I really don’t” -Giannis on Drake 😬 (🎥 @YahooCASports) pic.twitter.com/pk3Elr7KGA
Sean Cunningham: Kings coach Luke Walton after picking up a technical in the 3rd quarter, calls over to Luka Doncic and says: "Hey Luka, do me a favor, give him your autograph after the game. (points at official) - He's a fan, he's a fan of yours." 😂😂
In a game the Mavericks controlled most of the night, Walton versus Dončić was the most compelling part of a second half dominated by the Mavs. “(Walton) said something I didn’t like about me. That was just it,” Dončić told Fox Sports Southwest in his on-court postgame interview.
“I don’t know,” Walton said. “I have all the respect in the world for him. He got what he wanted tonight, wherever he wanted. I wasn’t saying anything to him. I don’t know if he thought I said something to him, but he had a great game, he’s a great player and he led his team to victory, so give him credit.”
He left that to the youngsters in Memphis, 24-year-old Dillon Brooks and 20-year-old Ja Morant, who felt disrespected by the 36-year-old who chose not to report after he was traded from Golden State to the Grizzlies on July 7. And, of course, to his old(er) Warriors pal, 31-year-old Steph Curry, who came to his friend’s defense. “Yeah, that’s my guy,” the 36-year-old Iguodala said with a laugh on Friday as he looked back with The Athletic on the wild week that was. “I would do the same for him. But I understand the generation that we’re in, and the new millennials we’re dealing with, and how social media comes into play and how someone could feed (ideas) to a young guy and it (grows). …But it’s all love. At the end of the day, it’s all love.”
Throughout his eight seasons in the NBA, Lillard has never been one to trash talk during games. He has always preferred to have his play do his talking for him. But two players have always tried to test him, bait him, needle him into getting out of his focused mindset: Patrick Beverley and Westbrook.
“Every time I play against Russ, I say something back. Same thing with Pat Beverley,” Lillard said. “With both players, I have always backed up anything I need to say with how I’m playing. But they are two players who it’s important to me to let them know that if that’s what you want to do, you’ve met your match. I’m not intimidated, and I don’t really care what you gotta say, I’m gonna say something back. You know, kind of set that tone. Like, ‘All right … so what?’”
So in that Jan. 15 game in Houston, the Blazers were up 102-88 with 8:08 left in the fourth quarter when Westbrook took Lillard into the post. “He was backing me down and being real physical, and I was being physical back, and he swept (his arms) through and I swiped down and fouled him, on purpose. Hard fouled him.” As Westbrook walked to the free-throw line, he began talking at Lillard. “As he was going to the line, he said, ‘That’s automatic two points. Two points,’” Lillard recalled.
As Lillard walked behind Westbrook to position himself near the 3-point line for Westbrook’s free throw, he dropped a barb. “You a 60 percent free-throw shooter,” Lillard said he told him. “You gonna miss both of them.” Westbrook looked back to Lillard and said, “Impossible!” “And you can see, if you look at the (video) clip, he says ’82 (percent)!’” Actually, Westbrook was a 79 percent foul shooter entering that game, but at any rate, he missed the first free throw. Lillard poked back, adjusting that 60 percent jab. “I said, ’50 percent now,’” Lillard said.
Unwilling to let Lillard have the last word, Westbrook shot back. “What seed you all? What playoff seed are you all?” Lillard remembered him saying. Then Lillard ended the conversation. “I said, ‘You know I’m the last person you want to see in the playoffs.’”
A quick side note on the Lillard-Westbrook relationship: They have become one of the biggest rivalries, if not the biggest rivalry, going in the NBA. They are both elite, intense and don’t back down. It has created some great theater. But Lillard says there is a funny thing people don’t realize: The two don’t dislike each other. “People get it confused that we have an issue with each other, when we really don’t,” Lillard said. “That’s the weirdest thing about it.”
"He's not even in my f---ing league. ... I would never put him on me. ... Put somebody else on me, 'cause I'm gonna tear his ass up every time we play." Jimmy Butler went off on TJ Warren.
With Nick Young getting ready to tie the knot to fiancee Keonna Green -- our guy asked an interesting question ... does D'Angelo Russell get an invite to the wedding?! Nick's response??? "HAHAHAHA!!!"
Look, in a way ... D'Lo is responsible for Nick's upcoming marriage -- because had he not posted that infamous video back in the day, Iggy Azalea and Nick might still be together! It was messy at the time, but things seemed to have worked out for everybody since. Nick's happily engaged (that went down over the Christmas break).
Chris Forsberg: Marcus Smart asked about Pat Beverley scoffing at intensity comparison: “I’m not surprised at all … What I am surprised about is for Pat to think that I’m below him or anything in that standpoint … I think my play speaks for itself … I’m just on another level right now.”
Spencer Dinwiddie hurt
Brooklyn’s puzzling Sunday defeat to the Charlotte Hornets carried extra sting with the loss of starting guard Spencer Dinwiddie. The former second-round pick suffered a strained right knee in the third quarter when he fell awkwardly while driving and passing the ball. He did not return.
When McCollum heard about the report, it didn’t take long for him to do the math. “What am I supposed to think?” McCollum asked rhetorically. “I play the same position as James. If there is a trade for James, who is going to be in the trade?”
Dinwiddie went down awkwardly trying to plant and immediately grabbed at his knee. He did manage to walk off under his own power with 10:12 left in the third, but he was clearly favoring the injured knee and headed back to the locker room. It was a non-contact injury, which is always worrisome. “He means a lot,” Jarrett Allen said. “When Spencer is going, he can’t be stopped. His offensive game, when he’s going downhill creating shots for others. And even off the court everyone loves having Spencer around. His energy, just his personality is great for the locker room.
McCollum shot down any notion that playing Harden while the rumors swirled added any motivation to his game Saturday. “Look, I know I’m nice, man. I don’t need to psyche myself out to go against one of the best players in the world,” McCollum said. “Like, James is really good. Regardless of what James does in his spare time, James is really fucking good at basketball … like, really good. So I don’t need to get extra sleep to go guard a guy that averages 35. You know what I mean?”
Lillard and McCollum don’t just coexist on the court. They are close off it. They vacation together. Workout together. Heck, even their mothers are close. There is a depth and transparency to their relationship that is unmistakable. It’s why Neil Olshey, the Blazers’ president of basketball operations, has so staunchly rejected the idea of trading McCollum. Years ago, when asked about breaking up the backcourt, Olshey broke from his strict policy of not addressing player contracts or status. He countered with his own question: Why would he break up one of the best backcourts in the NBA?
Olshey and Harden have remained close since Harden’s youth, when both lived in Los Angeles. Olshey was an assistant coach at Artesia High, where Harden later attended after Olshey left, and when Olshey was hired by agent Arn Tellem to be a workout specialist for draft prospects, he and Harden forged a friendship that hasn’t wavered. Whether the Olshey/Harden connection is strong enough for Olshey to consider breaking up the Blazers’ backcourt buddies, and if so, whether Portland has enough assets to satisfy Houston are questions that nobody is answering.
They’re not invincible. After winning their first two games by 20 points each against teams seen as title contenders, the Nets lost, 106-104, to the winless Hornets who were playing the back end of a back-to-back. “I don’t wanna say we didn’t play hard,” explained Steve Nash. “But it didn’t feel like we put the emphasis on each possession. Teams are going to give us our best shot. We’re going to have a target on our back, and we’ve gotta have to rise to the occasion. On nights where you maybe think you’re the better team, you’re going to get a team that’s much better than they are the previous night because of the names of the back of the jersey, and they’re going to rise to the occasion.”
His thoughts on Washington’s 120-113 loss to the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena didn’t warrant much explanation. The Wizards (0-3) have been outscored 121-72 in the fourth quarter across their three games this season, in Philadelphia on Wednesday and against Orlando (3-0) on Saturday and Sunday. Beal had delivered this insight before. “I think we got comfortable. That’s what happened,” Beal said. “Being locked into the game, giving effort, you don’t go from 17, damn near 20 points, to losing the damn game. That’s unacceptable on all fronts, on everybody’s behalf.”