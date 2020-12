Of the NBA’s top 25 winningest coaches, only three are African American: Rivers, Lenny Wilkens and Nate McMillan. “We had the opportunity and we took advantage of it,” Rivers told The Undefeated. “All three proved what we already knew, that a lot of Black men could have done the same thing that we’re doing. … But the worst disease in the NBA for a long time was a fired Black coach because that guy wouldn’t get another shot. “And so where others have gotten opportunity after opportunity after opportunity after opportunity, I still think that is very consistent in our business. I guess I’m not the norm. But compared to us, a lot of our guys get one shot and they’re out and never get another job again, where it just feels like that’s not true with everyone else. And so the fact that we’re three of 25, I take that with pride. But I have mixed emotions because I really do believe others should have the same opportunity.”