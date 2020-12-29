Davis said he needs to do more — that 13 points aren’t enough. “I gotta score the ball. Simple as that,” Davis said.
“Obviously I try to make plays and find a rhythm, get back with the team, especially when they played so well yesterday. You never want to come back and guys are force feeding you and trying to get you the ball because you can make shots. So I try to find my rhythm back into the system, but I’ve got to be more aggressive, just go out there and score the basketball. Simple as that, whatever it takes to win the game.”