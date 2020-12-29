Let’s first talk about the Bogdan Bogdanovic situation. You lost your 2022 second-round draft pick due to the timing of the free-agent discussions that you had with Bogdanovic. Is there something that you learned in that process? Or a takeaway from how that went down? Jon Horst: We were fully cooperative with the NBA, very open and transparent. And a decision was made and we’re moving forward from that. We’re excited about the season. I think that at different points in your life or different points in your career, things happen and you’re only as good or as bad as how you respond. And we chose to be very cooperative, forthcoming, transparent and tried to work with the league to come up with the best result. The takeaway is that, be honest and helpful and deal with the result and move on and be better. … It’s not a lesson, but it’s a takeaway.
