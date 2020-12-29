USA Today Sports

Let’s first talk about the Bogdan Bogdanovic situatio…

2 hours ago via Eric Nehm @ The Athletic
Let’s first talk about the Bogdan Bogdanovic situation. You lost your 2022 second-round draft pick due to the timing of the free-agent discussions that you had with Bogdanovic. Is there something that you learned in that process? Or a takeaway from how that went down? Jon Horst: We were fully cooperative with the NBA, very open and transparent. And a decision was made and we’re moving forward from that. We’re excited about the season. I think that at different points in your life or different points in your career, things happen and you’re only as good or as bad as how you respond. And we chose to be very cooperative, forthcoming, transparent and tried to work with the league to come up with the best result. The takeaway is that, be honest and helpful and deal with the result and move on and be better. … It’s not a lesson, but it’s a takeaway.

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 29, 2020 | 11:55 am EST Update
Davis said he needs to do more — that 13 points aren’t enough. “I gotta score the ball. Simple as that,” Davis said. “Obviously I try to make plays and find a rhythm, get back with the team, especially when they played so well yesterday. You never want to come back and guys are force feeding you and trying to get you the ball because you can make shots. So I try to find my rhythm back into the system, but I’ve got to be more aggressive, just go out there and score the basketball. Simple as that, whatever it takes to win the game.”
46 mins ago via Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times

Uncategorized

,

December 29, 2020 | 10:29 am EST Update
But what Trent Jr. did Monday on the heels of Saturday’s disappointing chance, well, that tends to earn respect inside the locker room and win hearts among the fan base. “The easy thing to do is to get mad, get in your own way, you know, get in your own head, cancel yourself out,” Lillard said. “And it’s usually hard for young players to overcome that, get out of their own way sometimes. So I think it just said a lot about him, that he came out in a big game for us … right after that (5:55) game and have this kind of performance. I just think it speaks to how tough he is mentally and how locked in he is to this season, and how much it means to him. I think it was impressive.”
2 hours ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

Jones Jr., probably the quietest and most soft-spoken guy on the team, lit up when asked about Trent Jr.’s game. “Man, different. That’s what I can say … 10-for-14, 28 points, I believe? Yeah, that’s different,” Jones Jr. said. “Especially (with his) last game playing only limited minutes, and then when your number is called, he came up big for us. That’s one thing I love about G. Trent — he’s a guy that whenever he is on the floor, it’s instant. His energy is right on point. That’s exactly what we needed and I’m glad we have him.”
2 hours ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

Horst, 37, recently joined The Athletic Wisconsin for a conversation about Antetokounmpo’s contract negotiations, the addition of Jrue Holiday, expectations for head coach Mike Budenholzer and much more. What are your thoughts on Giannis signing his supermax extension and what it means for the franchise? Jon Horst: I think it means everything. I think it shows that in a lot of ways, the system that the NBA and the players’ union have worked to put in place has a chance for success. I think it shows mostly a lot about Giannis and his desire to win and to be part of a culture where winning is first and foremost, and where the resources are going to be provided to you to win and continue to push the envelope and be in a position, year in and year out, to compete at the highest level.
2 hours ago via Eric Nehm @ The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Home