Irving, 28, was the first overall pick in 2011. A six-time All-Star, he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA title in 2016, played two seasons for the Boston Celtics, and signed with Brooklyn in 2019. He and Kevin Durant hope to lead the franchise to its first NBA Finals appearance since 2003. “He’s a great dude. He’s a great teammate. You know what to expect from him,” Harris said of Irving. “When he comes in every day, he’s going to bust his tail, do his job. I wouldn’t even say he’s a high-maintenance guy by any means.
To be honest, I don’t pay a lot of attention to a lot of the extra stuff and some of the things that are going on in the media, especially when it pertain to him and some of the other guys on the team. But I do know that some of the stuff that I have caught wind of, I think it is taken out of context because I don’t see that. I see what I see every day with him coming in, being professional, just working.”