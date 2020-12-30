USA Today Sports

As I reported on Dec. 17, the Sixers went into the regular season committed to seeing what they had here with Simmons, Joel Embiid and all these new shooters that now surround them. From there, sources say, the results, chemistry, perceived ceiling and the like would all be factored in when it came to what might come next on the Harden front.
While rival executives have been very skeptical that the Nets make a serious push for Harden, Spencer Dinwiddie’s torn ACL is just the kind of thing that might change how GM Sean Marks sees his roster. Yes, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have looked amazing together so far. But is that enough? A third team would likely need to be involved, but the loss of the scoring depth that came with Dinwiddie changes things here in terms of possible need. Brooklyn is 2-2 so far, with Durant and Irving having rested in Monday’s loss to Memphis.
If the Nuggets were to make a Harden move, rival executives anticipate that Michael Porter Jr. would be the likely target for the Rockets. The Denver Post has reported that Murray will not be included in any such deal, and that Porter Jr. has been the focus of Rockets-Nuggets talks that — as of the Dec. 22 report — had not gained traction.
Irving, 28, was the first overall pick in 2011. A six-time All-Star, he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA title in 2016, played two seasons for the Boston Celtics, and signed with Brooklyn in 2019. He and Kevin Durant hope to lead the franchise to its first NBA Finals appearance since 2003. “He’s a great dude. He’s a great teammate. You know what to expect from him,” Harris said of Irving. “When he comes in every day, he’s going to bust his tail, do his job. I wouldn’t even say he’s a high-maintenance guy by any means. To be honest, I don’t pay a lot of attention to a lot of the extra stuff and some of the things that are going on in the media, especially when it pertain to him and some of the other guys on the team. But I do know that some of the stuff that I have caught wind of, I think it is taken out of context because I don’t see that. I see what I see every day with him coming in, being professional, just working.”
“At the end of the day, him and Kevin are identical in the sense where these guys are established superstars, but they come in and they bust their tail every day,” Harris said. “These guys are two of the hardest-working guys we have on our team, and that’s what you want from all of your teammates. I think some of the other stuff, people like to latch onto that and blow it up a little bit more than it really is.”
