Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter on missing Vince Carter, who after warming up would hang out on the bench before games: “That was a little different, not having him just sitting by the scorer’s table talking to every single person in the gym, wondering how the hell he knows everybody.” 😂
December 30, 2020 | 8:54 pm EST Update
Danilo Gallinari sprains ankle
Malika Andrews: Danilo Gallinari sprained his right ankle and will not return to tonight’s game against the Nets, the team says. This was Gallinari’s first game back since suffering a left foot contusion in Chicago on 12/23.
Aaron J. Fentress: “I just really feel bad for Zach.” – Blazers coach Terry Stotts Portland Trail Blazers’ Zach Collins undergoes second ankle surgery, out indefinitely @Ripcity oregonlive.com/blazers/2020/1…