Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter on missing Vince Carter…

5 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter on missing Vince Carter, who after warming up would hang out on the bench before games: “That was a little different, not having him just sitting by the scorer’s table talking to every single person in the gym, wondering how the hell he knows everybody.” 😂

December 30, 2020 | 8:54 pm EST Update
December 30, 2020 | 8:46 pm EST Update

Rick Carlisle on LaMelo Ball: Energetic, unselfish and shoots it well

9 mins ago via MFollowill

