Sarah K. Spencer: Huerter on the Hawks trying to limit KD and Kyrie: “They’re going to get their points regardless, it’s how good is our team defense going to be, can we keep them out of transition, can we limit them to one shot… try to make their lives as tough as possible.”
December 30, 2020 | 8:54 pm EST Update
Danilo Gallinari sprains ankle
Malika Andrews: Danilo Gallinari sprained his right ankle and will not return to tonight’s game against the Nets, the team says. This was Gallinari’s first game back since suffering a left foot contusion in Chicago on 12/23.
Aaron J. Fentress: “I just really feel bad for Zach.” – Blazers coach Terry Stotts Portland Trail Blazers’ Zach Collins undergoes second ankle surgery, out indefinitely @Ripcity oregonlive.com/blazers/2020/1…