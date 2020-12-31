All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Justin Kubatko: Trae Young recorded his 24th career gam… shares share tweet pin sms send email 3 hours ago – via Twitter jkubatko Justin Kubatko: Trae Young recorded his 24th career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists last night. The only player in NBA history with more such games before his 23rd birthday is Oscar Robertson. pic.twitter.com/AbA8p93T93 Statistics, Uncategorized Statistics, Oscar Robertson, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email