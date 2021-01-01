Malika Andrews: Lloyd Pierce says De’Andre Hunter — who was listed as probable (right knee soreness) for the Hawks game against the Nets tonight — is available to play. Atlanta will be without Rajon Rondo, Kris Dunn, Danilo Gallinari, Tony Snell and Onyeka Okongwu.
January 1, 2021 | 8:20 pm EST Update
Tyrese Haliburton out until next week
Sean Cunningham: Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton had an MRI today in Houston – confirmed a left wrist bone bruise sustained in Thursday’s game. An update is expected next week – he’s out til then.
Alex Schiffer: Kyrie Irving has been introduced the past few games with the phrase “from Duke University by way of West Orange, New Jersey.” Gets the alma mater and the hometown in there .
Kellan Olson: On Jokic, Monty said he’s unique because there’s really no weakness to his game. Rattled off all he can do offensively and said he can’t remember seeing guards outlet to a big. Said they have to be smart tonight away from the ball specifically with his passing in mind.
Gerald Bourguet: Monty says Jalen Smith stayed in Phoenix to avoid extra swelling that comes with playing/traveling in altitude. Said he seems to be on course to return soon, but will get an update once he’s back in PHX
Ohm Youngmisuk: Michael Malone says “hopefully we can learn from it” with Michael Porter Jr. being out due to health and safety protocols. “This is real. COVID is real… unfortunate but this is the current situation we are in.”
Kendra Andrews: Malone says Jamal Murray and JaMychal Green should be good to go tonight. Going to wait until after they warm up to call it official, but he says neither of them had any complaints this morning. Says he’d be “shocked” if they don’t play.
January 1, 2021 | 7:08 pm EST Update
League fines Jordan Clarkson
JD Shaw: Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $25,000 for making contact with a game official on Thursday, the NBA says.