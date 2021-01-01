USA Today Sports

Malika Andrews: Lloyd Pierce says De'Andre Hunter —

2 hours ago
Malika Andrews: Lloyd Pierce says De’Andre Hunter — who was listed as probable (right knee soreness) for the Hawks game against the Nets tonight — is available to play. Atlanta will be without Rajon Rondo, Kris Dunn, Danilo Gallinari, Tony Snell and Onyeka Okongwu.

January 1, 2021
January 1, 2021
