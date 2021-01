Despite his poor shooting numbers, the 20-year-old Barrett is averaging 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists through five games. “He’s played well without shooting well. We know the shooting is coming,” Thibodeau said Wednesday. “He’s doing a lot of things for us defensively, moving well without the ball. He’s getting downhill. “There’s a lot of room for him to grow. He’s been diligent with his work. Just having a wing to do things he can do, his versatility is a big asset for the team and willingness to make plays for people.”