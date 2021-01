Over the last few years, Lillard began receiving recognition for his deep range. But initially, the compliments came in the form of “He’s shooting them like Steph.” Lillard didn’t agree with that premise. “I understand Steph has been playing for championships and has been on national TV countless times. They were building a dynasty. So naturally, when he’s making all these long 3s, everyone is going to pay attention to him. I get that,” Lillard told Yahoo Sports. “Meanwhile, I’m in Portland and we’re not getting the exposure as some of the other big teams and so a lot of people didn’t know that I’ve been doing this. So I don’t try to convince people that I can do what Steph does. This is what I do.”