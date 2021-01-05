USA Today Sports

16 hours ago via Jas Kang @ Sactown Royalty
Windhorst discussed the Bogdanovic saga on the Hoops Collective Podcast, and reported that the Kings could have gotten something from the Hawks in exchange for Bogdanovic: “The Kings got offered a draft pick by the Hawks to do a sign-and-trade for Bogdanovic, and they didn’t take the sign-and-trade. And then they didn’t match. Now when I heard that, I thought, it’s the same old Kings. I understand not matching. They’ve got a bunch of money there. I get that. I would have matched, but again I don’t answer to the owner… I was like, what’s going on? That’s why there was actual drama about whether they were gonna match or not, because it was like, well, they didn’t do the sign-and-trade, so they had a sign-and-trade to get DiVincenzo, which I thought was a nice trade. Okay, that fell apart. Then they had the chance to get an asset, and look, I don’t know what the what the pick was. For all I know was a top 20 protected first-round pick, but it’s better than nothing. So they do that, and I’m like, well, it’s the same old Kings. But now, this draft pick looks like it could, you know, pivot them.”

January 5, 2021 | 6:38 pm EST Update
Temple’s approach, and advice to his teammates, is to focus on the granular. “You can’t tell a grown man what to do, obviously. But, for example, getting on the bus, me and Denzel (Valentine) were getting on the bus, and I was like ‘Let me get some of this hand sanitizer while I’m walking into the bus.’ Denzel was like, ‘You right, let me get some too,'” Temple said. “Just doing things like that, going and washing your hands before shootaround, which everybody should be doing anyway. After shootaround, eat your food, things like that that you just do to make sure, to show people because it’s just a new world out here. And be conscious about the things that you’re doing to try to prevent the spread of the virus.”
1 hour ago via Rob Schaefer @ NBC Sports

January 5, 2021 | 6:03 pm EST Update
