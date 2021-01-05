With the Kings obviously deciding not to match your Hawks deal… (After Bogdanovic signed the Hawks offer sheet, the Kings — who had turned down a sign-and-trade offer from the Hawks — took nearly all of the two days allotted before deciding not to match.) Bogdan Bogdanovic: I was scared for that (because) at that point I wanted to leave. At that point, when they traded me already and they didn’t want to talk to me about it, I was like, ‘OK, they really want me out of here.’ So I was like, ‘OK.’ We end up signing the offer sheet, so I was thinking like, ‘Damn, in the end, they’re going to match this.’ I was confused. It’s not really free agency, because you are not free. And yes, you’re restricted — you’re really restricted. It’s restricted agency. It’s not free agency.
