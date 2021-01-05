USA Today Sports

So with the Milwaukee situation, what was your experience and your side of that whole situation? Bogdan Bogdanovic: I just couldn’t believe everything was happening like that, you know? Nothing was in my hands, really. When I saw that tweet about the Milwaukee stuff, I really saw it on Twitter. It’s not bullshit. That’s why I felt caught off guard. (Before free agency, and soon after the Kings fired former general manager Divac in mid-August), I remember (the Kings) called me right after they were talking with Vlade — bla bla — and they said, ‘We still want to be the same team, we still want you to (be on the team). You’re a big piece of it, you’re a big part of it.’ Bla, bla, bla. ‘We want to keep you,’ and all those stories. You know, it just caught me off guard, really.

Temple’s approach, and advice to his teammates, is to focus on the granular. “You can’t tell a grown man what to do, obviously. But, for example, getting on the bus, me and Denzel (Valentine) were getting on the bus, and I was like ‘Let me get some of this hand sanitizer while I’m walking into the bus.’ Denzel was like, ‘You right, let me get some too,'” Temple said. “Just doing things like that, going and washing your hands before shootaround, which everybody should be doing anyway. After shootaround, eat your food, things like that that you just do to make sure, to show people because it’s just a new world out here. And be conscious about the things that you’re doing to try to prevent the spread of the virus.”
