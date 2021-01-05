Temple’s approach, and advice to his teammates, is to focus on the granular. “You can’t tell a grown man what to do, obviously. But, for example, getting on the bus, me and Denzel (Valentine) were getting on the bus, and I was like ‘Let me get some of this hand sanitizer while I’m walking into the bus.’ Denzel was like, ‘You right, let me get some too,'” Temple said.
“Just doing things like that, going and washing your hands before shootaround, which everybody should be doing anyway. After shootaround, eat your food, things like that that you just do to make sure, to show people because it’s just a new world out here. And be conscious about the things that you’re doing to try to prevent the spread of the virus.”