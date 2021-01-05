Mike Vorkunov: NBA says in its Last 2 Minute report there should’ve been a foul called on Mitchell Robinson w/ 1:50 left as he defended John Collins’ shot in paint w/ Knicks up 3. NBA: “Robinson does not maintain verticality & makes contact with Collins’ arm that affects his shot near the rim.” pic.twitter.com/I1mBHADHTY
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan on the L2M report that said Warriors committed 5-second violation and offensive foul on inbounds play before winning shot: "It's gonna happen. I've been on both sides of it. We have to look at the stuff we can control. We turned the ball over 24 times."
Adam Spolane: NBA L2M report says officials missed two calls down the stretch during last night's Rockets/Blazers game. Both misses benefited the Rockets. Officials missed an out of bounds call on Christian Wood and a travel on James Harden
Michael Singer: NBA's L2M from Nuggets-Kings isn't pretty. Here's list of incorrect no-calls. In 4th: Barnes traveling In OT: Foul on Whiteside defending Jokic, DEN lost ball Barnes traveling before tying game at 122 Barnes foul on Jokic w/ two seconds left Barton foul on Barnes' dunk
Tom Westerholm: Pretty interesting L2M report from the NBA: Tristan Thompson should not have been whistled for a foul on the final play, and Daniel Theis should have been called for a lane violation on Giannis’ second FT.
Ira Winderman: And . . . they're back. Officiating report cites no incorrect calls in final two minutes of Wednesday's Heat-Magic.
Tom Westerholm: Not much of a surprise here, but the NBA announced a clean L2M report from last night.
Tim Bontemps: There were three incorrect calls in today’s Last Two Minute Report, and all disadvantaged Miami. Marcus Smart didn’t get fouled late in the fourth; Jayson Tatum traveled on the final play of regulation; and Goran Dragic didn’t foul Kemba Walker.
Eric Koreen: In case you’re a masochist, the Last Two-Minute report says Lowry got away with a travel before he fouled out Theis and VanVleet got away with a foul on Grant Williams during a rebound attempt.
John Hollinger: NBA's L2M report from Boston-Toronto Game 6 says refs missed foul by O.G. Anunoby on Kemba Walker's drive with 4.4 seconds left in regulation. Refs also missed a Norm Powell travel in the first overtime.
Tim Reynolds: The NBA also says Nick Nurse did nothing wrong on the Celtics' pass that people keep talking about. "Coaches may be on or off the bench from the substitution box line. ... Nurse's presence in the corner is not illegal and he does not directly interfere with the play."
John Karalis: NBA last 2 minute report shows Daniel Theis should have been called for a foul on VanVleet's drive to tie the game at 101, making it an and-1. Also, Lowry should have been called for 3 seconds on the Theis dunk. Both really ended up benefiting the Celtics.
Jonathan Feigen: Just one missed or wrong call among 24 calls or no calls in the L2M report of Rockets-Thunder. Steven Adams got away with a 3 seconds violation before a Schroder miss. Call on Harden before inbounds ruled to be correct.
Barry Jackson: The NBA's L2M report, issued day after games, says correct call was made on the two controversial late game foul calls last night - one sending Middleton to the line for 2 FTs and the other sending Butler to the line for his 2 game winning FTs at buzzer.
Tim Reynolds: NBA found three - THREE - calls botched on the play where Jimmy Butler threw the ball away to Brook Lopez last night. 1) He was fouled by George Hill. 2) Hill was out of bounds and touched the ball. 3) Jimmy was out of bounds when he threw it to Lopez.
Harrison Wind: No surprise, but the L2M Report says Rudy Gobert fouled Jamal Murray on his drive to the basket with 26 seconds remaining. Nuggets were down 124-120. “Gobert does not maintain verticality and brings his arm down, making contact with Murray's arm that affects his shot attempt.” pic.twitter.com/rgq00V3spR
Jonathan Feigen: NBA rules that Eric Gordon was fouled on the inbounds play with 24 seconds left in which the Rockets lost the ball, leading to the OKC go-ahead basket.
Michael Singer: NBA's L2M report confirms Donovan Mitchell's 8-second violation was correct call. Separately, NBA ruled the ensuing play, where Jamal Murray came close to a backcourt violation, was the correct no call. "Murray bobbles the pass and gains control of the ball in the backcourt.
Brad Townsend: NBA last 2 minute report only cites one incorrect call in Mavs-Indy game, still a significant one: Missed Myles Turner foul against Doncic. As for Oladipo hit on Doncic, reports says Oladipo was in “correct defensive position.”
Steve Bulpett: According to NBA's Last 2 Minutes report, Jayson Tatum shouldn't have been called for fouling Steven Adams w/28 seconds left and Celtics ahead 104-103. Adams missed both FTs, Chris Paul got the rebound and missed a layup. Celts got the ball back with the lead and 13.8 secs left.
Tom Westerholm: Per the NBA’s L2M report, the officials made the correct call waving off Lou Williams’ near and-one last night late in the first OT. Hayward fouled him before his upward shooting motion.
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA fines Orlando coach Steve Clifford $25K for "abusing" officials in Thursday loss to Knicks --- after L2M report concluded that officials failed to see/hear him asking for timeout with 4.4 seconds left and missed a foul call on Knicks with four seconds left.
Josh Robbins: In its Last 2-Minute Report, the NBA cited two errors that disadvantaged the Magic against the Knicks. First, the league said, the officiating crew failed to see/hear Steve Clifford attempting to call a timeout with 4.4 seconds left. Second, Elfrid Payton should have been called for a foul for extending his leg and making foot-to-foot contact with Evan Fournier with 4.0 seconds left, leading to a turnover by Fournier. ... The report said there were no missed calls or non-calls that disadvantaged the Knicks.
KC Johnson: NBA L2M report says both late foul calls from Bulls-Spurs were correct. Poeltl on LaVine and Dunn on DeRozan.
John Meyer: L2M (last two minute) Report says "Fox (SAC) enters the lane prior to the shot hitting the rim." Ruling = Incorrect Non-Call *It's not like we couldn't see that almost immediately after on replay* But I guess they can't overturn that which baffles me.
Jonathan Feigen: Of 20 calls/no calls in NBA L2M report of Rockets' loss to OKC, two were deemed incorrect. Both were Harden turnovers. NBA ruled both should have been OKC fouls. Rockets were up 1 with less than 2 minutes remaining on both, the 2nd led to a Gilgeous-Alexander dunk for the lead.
Ira Winderman: NBA rules no illegal push off from Bam Adebayo on game-tying alley-oop inbound basket at end of regulation in OT victory Monday over Kings. Per NBA: "Adebayo (MIA) releases from the contact with Joseph (SAC) near the basket."
Sarah Todd: Last two minute report is out and no one will be happy. Report says No foul should have been called on Hayes at the end of regulation, goes on to say Gobert foul and challenge in overtime was correct, and it includes two incorrect traveling calls/non calls. Lot to unpack.
James Ham: NBA admits another error in Last Two Minute report of Kings/Magic game. Joseph didn't foul Gordon with 1.1 seconds remaining. League passed on the clear foul by Iwundu on final play, which is inexcusable.
Doug Smith: In an absolutely no-brainer move, NBA’s L2M report from Raptors/Blazers makes clear the Whiteside screen on RHJ before Lillard’s game-tying 3 was indeed a foul. How it was missed on the court in real time is mystifying
Will Guillory: The NBA’s L2M report came out and determined that Brandon Ingram was indeed fouled on the final play of last night’s game. pic.twitter.com/WQriV6LEJE
Fred Katz: The last 2-minute reports are out, and the NBA has ruled a correct call Isaac Bonga’s foul with 0.5 seconds remaining in regulation last night. Davis Bertans’ foul with 5.5 seconds left was also a correct call.
Ira Winderman: NBA report says Heat. fouled twice on final possession vs. Lakers. Says Jimmy Butler was fouled by LeBron on inbound attempt, which should have resulted in free throws and ball. Says Butler was fouled on potential tying three pointer, which would have resulted in free throws.
Kyle Neubeck: NBA admits multiple errors in L2M report from Sixers-Celtics: —Simmons reach-in on Tatum ruled an incorrect call and clean strip —Richardson play on Jaylen Brown in final minute should have been called a foul
Per the report, Smart actually committed a traveling violation before hitting a layup with 33 seconds remaining in regulation that gave Boston a 103-102 lead it wouldn't relinquish. "Smart hops consecutively on the same foot after gathering his dribble," the report reads.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets-Clippers last two-minute report cites Doc Rivers venturing out on the floor to call time out, though without specifying an incorrect no call, presumably because did not involve players. Tucker got away with stepping out of bounds, Green for fouling Harden on a rebound.
Tom Orsborn: NBA L2M report for last night's games concludes refs should have whistled Hood for a foul against DeRozan w/48.2 left. "Prior to the gather for the shot Hood (POR) extends his arm and makes contact with DeRozan's (SAS) face during the drive," the report stated. #Spurs
Tom Orsborn: Upgrading DeRozan's foul against Gordon to a flagrant 1 with 13.9 seconds left in last night's loss to Orlando was the correct call, according to the NBA's L2M report. DeRozan called it a "terrible call." #Spurs
Dan Woike: Didn’t expect to see this in the L2M report. Refs missed an offensive foul on LeBron James before Harrison Barnes fouled him, sending him to the line for the game-winning FTs. Review confirmed that Anthony Davis didn’t commit a foul on Barnes at the rim
Andy Larsen: Interesting! Jazz/Grizzlies L2M report says that the Solomon Hill strip was a Correct No Call. "Hill (MEM) makes contact with the ball and incidental contact with Mitchell's (UTA) hand that is considered part of the ball during his upward shooting motion."
Josh Okogie should have went to the free-throw line to shoot potential game-winning free-throws at the end of Minnesota’s overtime loss on Sunday, the NBA announced in its last two minute report released Monday.
No one on Minnesota’s side complained about the no call after the game. A call there certainly would’ve bailed Minnesota out. The Wolves last-second play didn’t play out as they had hoped. “We knew they were going to switch everything, so we tried to get a step to the basket,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. “We heard them call out a slip early. They ended up switching — they did a nice job of it. And then we just didn’t get a good look.”
Minnesota also benefited from a missed call late. The NBA found Karl-Anthony Towns should’ve been whistled for a kicked ball on a steal with 30 seconds left in overtime that directly led to Robert Covington’s game-tying layup.
Scott Agness: NBA’s L2M report says there were two incorrect calls last night in Pacers-Hornets, but the final foul on JaKarr Sampson with 1.8s left in OT wasn’t one of them. "Sampson makes contact to the body of Graham during his shooting motion that affects his jump shot attempt.”
James Ham: Richaun Holmes' defense on Donovan Mitchell on the final play in Kings win over Jazz ruled a correct non-call on the NBA's last 2 minute report. "Holmes (SAC) makes marginal contact with Mitchell (UTA) that does not affect his SQBR (Speed, Quickness, Balance, Rhythm)."
Ira Winderman: NBA cites two incorrect calls in overtime of Miami-Milwaukee. Both went in Miami favor, an incorrect traveling call on Eric Bledsoe and a foul that should’ve been called on Duncan Robinson against Kyle Korver. In this case, sucks to be the Bucks.
Tom Orsborn: NBA last-two 2 report says refs made "correct non-call" on Derrick White's block of Bradley Beal's driving layup attempt in the final seconds last night: "When White swipes down at the ball attempting to block the shot, he does not make contact with Beal's arm." #Spurs
The NBA said the Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol should have been given two free throws with 49 seconds left of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, a game that the Raptors lost to the Golden State Warriors by one point on Monday. Gasol was fouled by the Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins on a drive, the NBA said in its Last Two Minute Report that was issued Tuesday.
Josh Lewenberg: As if last night's officiating wasn't already under fire, the NBA's L2M report reveals that Steph Curry shuffled his feet and should have been called for a travel before making the pass that led to the Iguodala dagger on the final possession. Swell.
Tim MacMahon: NBA’s Last 2 Minute Report ruled that it was inconclusive whether Klay Thompson stepped out of bounds before getting rid of the ball on the Warriors’ last possession. As with replay, there has to be clear, conclusive evidence to declare a call wrong. Replays didn’t
Jeff Zilgitt: NBA's Last Two-Minute Report from the Blazers-Nuggets four OT game included 22 minutes worth of details on the officiating. Two incorrect calls, two incorrect no-calls and 95 correct calls/correct no-calls:
The NBA said Sunday that Nets center Jarrett Allen was fouled in the final seconds of Saturday's Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Brooklyn. According to the league's Last Two Minute Report, Sixers forward Tobias Harris grabbed Allen, preventing him from rolling from his screen and releasing to the basket sooner.
Howard Beck: In L2M report, NBA agrees w/Nets coach Kenny Atkinson: Tobias Harris should have been called for foul for wrapping Jarrett Allen on Nets' final possession, restricting his freedom of movement. (L2M also notes refs missed Dinwiddie carrying the ball with 1:45 left.)
Ira Winderman: NBA says Dion Waiters, not referee, created timing snafu at end of regulation Sunday in Toronto. NBA: "As the Heat are ready to inbound, the official sounds his whistle to start the throw-in but Waiters (MIA) steps onto the floor before the ball is at his disposal and the Heat begin their offensive set. Waiters then steps out of bounds to receive the throw-in and the official gives him the ball to inbound."
Kyle Neubeck: NBA says there was an incorrect no call in final two minutes of Sixers vs. Bucks last night. Giannis Antetokounmpo got away with what they say was an illegal screen right after the 2:00 mark. (George Hill hit a three immediately following the screen to make score 118-117 Philly)
Josh Robbins: The last two-minute report for Sunday's Magic-Grizzlies game cites one missed/incorrect call during the last 2 minutes. With Orlando up 97-96, C.J. Miles should have been whistled for a foul on Jonathan Isaac for inhibiting Isaac's freedom of movement:
Erik Horne: L2M report from Thunder-Clippers says Russell Westbrook's sixth foul was a Correct Call. "Gallinari established himself in a legal guarding position in Westbrook's path and Westbrook drives through and dislodges him."
Tim Reynolds: The NBA says Bam Adebayo got fouled on the tip-in that wouldn't fall with the Heat down by a point with 5.3 seconds left last night. Before you break out your pitchforks, the NBA also says the Heat caught four breaks on calls or non-calls in the last 2 minutes as well.
Jeff McDonald: Spurs-Raptors L2M officiating report says referees got everything right down the stretch including a "correct no call" on what at first appeared a backcourt violation on Toronto's final inbound.
Adam Himmelsbach: Last 2 Min. report highlights: Bucks shouldn't have been called for shot-clock violation on Lopez tip w/3.5 left. Kyrie should've been called for off. foul for pushing Middleton into Morris. Middleton should have been called for fouling Morris. Bledsoe & Giannis both fouled Kyrie
Brian Robb: Officials also missed two traveling calls against Giannis in the final 68 seconds, according to L2M report. Giannis should have been whistled for a travel prior to a jump ball being called with 3.7 seconds left.
Jonathan Feigen: Not much to see in the Rockets-Lakers L2M report. Of 12 calls/non calls, including the technicals, only one deemed incorrect, a travel on Brandon Ingram that was missed before the Paul foul and subsequent technical.
Dwight Jaynes: NBA L2M report admits there were TWO missed calls on Damian Llillard’s final drive, just as he said after the game. But that and five bucks will get you a cup of coffee anywhere in Portland.
Brian Lewis: The #NBA's Last Two Minute Report confirmed the officials blew what should’ve been a foul against LaMarcus Aldridge on Shabazz Napier’s potential game-tying 3-pointer with :01.9 left in the #Nets 117-114 loss at the #Spurs.
Adam Himmelsbach: Last Two Minute report from Warriors/Cs says Curry should have been called for a travel with 7.9 seconds left, before he was fouled with GS leading by 2 points. No other missed or incorrect calls on the report.
Tom Orsborn: NBA's L2M report states refs made correct non calls on Chandler's block of DeRozan w/ 8.9 seconds left & on Simmons defending Belinelli on the inbound play w/ 1.1 left. On the Chandler block, the report says there was "marginal contact" & that he "cleanly" blocked the shot.