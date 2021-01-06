-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Kevin Chouinard: Lloyd Pierce on the double standard of…
January 7, 2021 | 7:13 am EST Update
Kyle Lowry calls Donald Trump 'a criminal'
Michael Grange: “That man is a criminal, he should be charged, he told them to do it and somebody died … it’s crazy” — Kyle Lowry on Donald Trump.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George: “I would have been all for the league to shut down. I think this is something that definitely should have been addressed but there’s a fine line because it does give people some positivity to watch games…but I definitely would have been all for [NBA] shutting down”
Malika Andrews: Clippers Marcus Morris on Warriors and Clippers kneeling during the National Anthem: “My personal opinion: that wasn’t enough. I thought we shouldn’t have played.” Morris noted the two teams never discussed not playing, but felt that some things take precedence over basketball.
Clutch Points: “They’re not f**king protestors. They’re f**king terrorists.” Draymond Green rips those who involved in Capitol riots 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/9IkJbFxRS2
Connor Letourneau: Draymond Green on what happened at the U.S. capitol: “It just goes to show you where this country is, where it always has been, and where it’s probably going to stay, to be quite honest.”
Gerald Bourguet: “Nobody ever leaves the arena with their uniform on. I leave the arena every game as just a Black man.” Chris Paul says they will continue to work together to figure things out