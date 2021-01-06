Mark Medina: Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce on today’s riots in D.C.: “It’s not unexpected. It’s tragic in nature. It’s a sad reality. It’s unfortunate this is what we’re looking at in our county after the year we’ve been through, but it’s not unexpected.”
More on US Capitol Assault
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra, on today in D.C., "It's really disturbing images. We've all been talking about it really last couple of hours. It's really disturbing."
Mike Vorkunov: Tom Thibodeau on the insurrection at the Capitol: "It’s shocking. Disappointing. I haven’t had an opportunity to speak to the team yet.. As Americans you want everyone to be safe. We can debate things & do all that but once there is violence involved it’s not good for anybody."
Adrian Wojnarowski: After the rioting and attack on democracy in Washington today, there's been no formal discussion between the NBA and NBPA on postponing any of the league's 11 games tonight, sources tell ESPN. The Washington Wizards are set to play the 76ers in Philadelphia.
Quinton Mayo: Scott Brooks on the DC riots: “It’s disgusting, unacceptable and should not be allowed. It’s embarrassing and should never have happened”
Jeff Zillgitt: "It's pretty disturbing. Sad," Sixers coach Doc Rivers on today's event at the U.S. Capitol. He also continued and said, "Democracy will prevail."
Derek Bodner: Doc Rivers: "Could you imagine, today, if those were all black people storming the Capitol? And what would have happened?"
J. Michael Falgoust: Bjorkgren on unrest in DC and the team’s mood: “Our guys want to play” #PacersRockets
Ty Jerome: Ahhhhhh , they’re showing us the right way to protest today. 📝 pic.twitter.com/Delu62qQwU
Jordan Clarkson: wild
George Karl: Sad to see this in DC! Bad verbiage and behaviors, stemming from poor leadership, led to this moment.