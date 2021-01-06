USA Today Sports

Mark Medina: Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce on today’s riots in D.C.: “It’s not unexpected. It’s tragic in nature. It’s a sad reality. It’s unfortunate this is what we’re looking at in our county after the year we’ve been through, but it’s not unexpected.”

Mike Vorkunov: Tom Thibodeau on the insurrection at the Capitol: "It’s shocking. Disappointing. I haven’t had an opportunity to speak to the team yet.. As Americans you want everyone to be safe. We can debate things & do all that but once there is violence involved it’s not good for anybody."
No discussions between league, players on postponing games
Quinton Mayo: Scott Brooks on the DC riots: “It’s disgusting, unacceptable and should not be allowed. It’s embarrassing and should never have happened”
Jeff Zillgitt: "It's pretty disturbing. Sad," Sixers coach Doc Rivers on today's event at the U.S. Capitol. He also continued and said, "Democracy will prevail."
Tre Jones: This is sad
Trae Young on D.C. protests: This is crazy
Tyus Jones: Wow
Markieff Morris: Wow!
NBA world reacts to D.C. protests
Jordan Clarkson: wild
