It’s that belief that compelled him to turn down the Hawks’ extension offer last month, when sources say he left a deal worth more than $90 million on the table with the hopes that he would prove worthy of much more this offseason. Others see Collins’ views differently, claiming his focus in the film session was on the need for Young to maximize the deep roster of talent that now surrounds him.
John Collins, the fourth-year big man who just weeks before bet on himself in a big way during his failed extension talks with the Hawks, shared his unfiltered and unhappy views about the way franchise centerpiece Trae Young was running the offense. According to three sources who were either in the session or had knowledge of what was said, Collins raised several issues about the way these Hawks were functioning with Young at the helm.
There was no back-and-forth between the two, but the pointed criticism caught the attention of the room. And Young, sources say, made it clear to others later that he strongly disagreed with Collins’ assessment. “Trae is my brother regardless,” Collins, who chose not to elaborate further, told The Athletic via text message when he was asked about the situation.
Even after the film session came to an end, the dialogue about how these Hawks should operate continued. Only this time, it was Hawks big man Clint Capela who decided to weigh in during a private discussion with Young. Capela, the 26-year-old who was acquired from Houston at last season’s trade deadline, had seen a similar act unfold before during the Dwight Howard-James Harden era with the Houston Rockets. Sources say Capela’s message focused on that cautionary tale, how Howard’s demands for the ball along with Harden’s reluctance to give it up more freely widened the divide between them and led to collective failure.
After suffering an embarrassing 23-point loss to the lowly New York Knicks on Tuesday night and falling to dead last in the conference standings, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce is not on the hot seat, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The young Hawks gave up 143 points to a Knicks team with the worst shooting percentage in the league at 37.7, and Atlanta is now 6-22. Star point guard Trae Young called it the lowest point of the season.
The Hawks’ second-best player, forward John Collins, who is set to return next week from a 25-game suspension for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, is one of the primary factors in the organization remaining patient with Pierce.
Frustration in the locker room has been building for some time as teammates have complained to each other about selfishness, not putting in the necessary work to turn things around and players not being held accountable, sources told Yahoo Sports. A true vocal leader who commands the respect of his peers is missing from the roster, sources said.
Pierce is in his second season as head coach and his arrival came with plenty of fanfare for his previous roles in player development and relationship building with other franchises. But there is work that needs to be done to strengthen the connection with a few significant players, sources said.
January 8, 2021 | 8:43 pm EST Update
Richardson, Brunson, Finney-Smith out for Mavs due to health and safety protocols
Marc Stein: The Mavericks have listed Josh Richardson, Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith as out for Saturday’s home game against Orlando due to the league’s health and safety protocols
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis’ critical comments about the Lakers defense last night: “I felt the same exact way, but at the same time, it’s early in the season. It’s a process. We’re learning a new group and we’re evolving as a team.”
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on Kyle Kuzma: “Kuz is an extremely versatile player. That’s what we love about him. … the versatility he brings to the table has been invaluable for us so far.”
Mike Trudell: Bulls coach Billy Donovan on Dennis Schroder, whom he coached the last two years in OKC: “I thought he was incredibly valuable to us. He’s obviously capable of being a starter. Highly competitive, smart basketball player, continues to get better.”
Drew Shiller: Steve Kerr on the Warriors: “We’re all very excited about this roster. We feel like our ceiling is a lot higher than where we are right now.”
Mirjam Swanson: Kerr on any COVID-related logistical issues the Warriors have faced: “Knock on wood, we have not had any issues since training camp, we are constantly reminding everyone on our team and our staff to continue to be smart.”
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry will play tonight vs Clippers. Andrew Wiggins will test his quad out pregame before deciding. Took a knee to the quad last game.
January 8, 2021 | 8:35 pm EST Update
Seven 76ers players questionable after Seth Curry's positive test
Shams Charania: 76ers’ players currently listed questionable for Saturday vs. Denver due to health and safety protocols: Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Vincent Poirier, Paul Reed