USA Today Sports

There was no back-and-forth between the two, but the po…

9 hours ago via Chris Kirschner, Sam Amick, Chris Kirschner and Sam Amick @ The Athletic
There was no back-and-forth between the two, but the pointed criticism caught the attention of the room. And Young, sources say, made it clear to others later that he strongly disagreed with Collins’ assessment. “Trae is my brother regardless,” Collins, who chose not to elaborate further, told The Athletic via text message when he was asked about the situation.

Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 8, 2021 | 8:43 pm EST Update
January 8, 2021 | 8:35 pm EST Update

Seven 76ers players questionable after Seth Curry's positive test

Shams Charania: 76ers’ players currently listed questionable for Saturday vs. Denver due to health and safety protocols: Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Vincent Poirier, Paul Reed
13 mins ago via ShamsCharania

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 3672 more rumors
Home