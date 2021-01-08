USA Today Sports

John Collins, the fourth-year big man who just weeks be…

9 hours ago via Chris Kirschner, Sam Amick, Chris Kirschner and Sam Amick @ The Athletic
John Collins, the fourth-year big man who just weeks before bet on himself in a big way during his failed extension talks with the Hawks, shared his unfiltered and unhappy views about the way franchise centerpiece Trae Young was running the offense. According to three sources who were either in the session or had knowledge of what was said, Collins raised several issues about the way these Hawks were functioning with Young at the helm.

Top Rumors

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 8, 2021 | 8:43 pm EST Update
January 8, 2021 | 8:35 pm EST Update

Seven 76ers players questionable after Seth Curry's positive test

Shams Charania: 76ers’ players currently listed questionable for Saturday vs. Denver due to health and safety protocols: Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Vincent Poirier, Paul Reed
13 mins ago via ShamsCharania

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 3672 more rumors
Home