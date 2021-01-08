USA Today Sports

7 hours ago via KLChouinard

3 days ago via ChrisKirschner
4 weeks ago via KLChouinard
1 month ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Per the Hawks, Kris Dunn has cartilage disruption in his right knee and can do modified workouts. Okongwu still has inflammation in his sesamoid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. Snell has inflammation in his right cuboid bone; he's limited to shooting/conditioning. pic.twitter.com/p0Ud2j9gQB
2 months ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Onyeka Okongwu says he got a second MRI done on his foot and it has improved since the last time he had it checked. So, positive news on that front. Says he thinks it won't limit him in the season.

Seven 76ers players questionable after Seth Curry's positive test

Shams Charania: 76ers’ players currently listed questionable for Saturday vs. Denver due to health and safety protocols: Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Vincent Poirier, Paul Reed
13 mins ago via ShamsCharania

