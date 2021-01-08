Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young: “When you lose, there are more things that you feel you can better at than when you win.”
January 8, 2021 | 8:43 pm EST Update
Richardson, Brunson, Finney-Smith out for Mavs due to health and safety protocols
Marc Stein: The Mavericks have listed Josh Richardson, Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith as out for Saturday’s home game against Orlando due to the league’s health and safety protocols
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis’ critical comments about the Lakers defense last night: “I felt the same exact way, but at the same time, it’s early in the season. It’s a process. We’re learning a new group and we’re evolving as a team.”
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on Kyle Kuzma: “Kuz is an extremely versatile player. That’s what we love about him. … the versatility he brings to the table has been invaluable for us so far.”
Mike Trudell: Bulls coach Billy Donovan on Dennis Schroder, whom he coached the last two years in OKC: “I thought he was incredibly valuable to us. He’s obviously capable of being a starter. Highly competitive, smart basketball player, continues to get better.”
Drew Shiller: Steve Kerr on the Warriors: “We’re all very excited about this roster. We feel like our ceiling is a lot higher than where we are right now.”
Mirjam Swanson: Kerr on any COVID-related logistical issues the Warriors have faced: “Knock on wood, we have not had any issues since training camp, we are constantly reminding everyone on our team and our staff to continue to be smart.”
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry will play tonight vs Clippers. Andrew Wiggins will test his quad out pregame before deciding. Took a knee to the quad last game.
January 8, 2021 | 8:35 pm EST Update
Seven 76ers players questionable after Seth Curry's positive test
Shams Charania: 76ers’ players currently listed questionable for Saturday vs. Denver due to health and safety protocols: Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Vincent Poirier, Paul Reed