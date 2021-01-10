Chris Kirschner: Bogdan Bogdanovic is currently getting his MRI on his knee right now, Lloyd Pierce says. Trae Young’s wrist is sore and went through practice. He’s wearing a mini brace.
Sarah K. Spencer: "We're probably looking at another guy that's probably going to be out for a while," Lloyd Pierce says. Hawks have listed Bogdanovic as out with a "right knee injury" for now, but we'll likely find out more tomorrow.
Bogdanovic had to be helped to the locker room and did not return to the game. At this point it's still too early to say how much time he might miss, but based strictly on the video and his reaction there's unfortunately a good chance this will be a long-term injury.
Kevin Chouinard: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury) will not return tonight, per Hawks PR.
Jason Anderson: Bogdan Bogdanovic is inactivate again tonight but he appears to be getting closer to a return ... pic.twitter.com/py4tYDqCId
Sean Cunningham: Kings vs Thunder tonight. ICYM Iman Shumpert (Hip contusion) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (sore foot) will be out tonight. Troy Williams will not be transferred to Stockton - he’ll be available to play.
James Ham: The Sacramento Kings have no injuries to report for tonight’s matchup with the Lakers. Bogdanovic is a go.
Sean Cunningham: Bogdan Bogdanovic said the decision to play Wednesday is not Joerger's or his own, it's up to his doctors. He has two full practices under his belt now. Feels like he wants to play, but said more likely Friday or Saturday.
Jason Jones: Bogdan Bodgdanovic when asked if he feels ready to play: "I feel like 10 days ago I (was) ready to play. But I'm still waiting for a green light. So we'll see if it's going to be the next game, I'm not sure." Could be Friday or Saturday, too.
James Ham: Bogdanovic said he hasn’t been cleared to return yet. He’ll know more tomorrow, but thinking return will be Friday or Saturday.
James Ham: Kings injury report for tonight at Heat Bogdan Bogdanovic-OUT (left knee procedure recovery) Kosta Koufos-PROBABLE (right hamstring strain)
James Ham: Spoke to Bogdan Bogdanovic and he is still targeting Nov. 7 for his return. He will travel with the team on the four game trip to get some floor time in before his debut.
James Ham: Kings injury report for tonight vs. Portland Bogdan Bogdanovic-OUT, left knee (post procedure recovery) Kosta Koufos-OUT, right hamstring strain. Iman Shumpert-OUT, sore left calf (return from injury management).
There was a Bogdan Bogdanovic sighting following practice. The second-year shooting guard underwent a procedure on his left knee Monday in New York and is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks of action. “He’s smiling for a guy who loves to play and loves his teammates,” Joerger said. “He certainly wishes he could be playing and he’s going to try to play faster than he should and we’re going to try to make him wait longer than he should. The battle rages on.”
James Ham: Bogdan Bogdanovic out 4-6 weeks after successful procedure on his left knee this afternoon in New York.
Sean Cunningham: Bogdan Bogdanovic suffered a minor left knee injury while playing for the Serbian national team last Monday. He had an MRI in New York on Wednesday & is now scheduled for a minor procedure Monday in NY. No timetable is known yet, Kings to update following procedure.
Jason Jones: Bogi felt discomfort playing for the Serbian National team and had an MRI on Wednesday. He had surgery on the same knee (meniscus) after this season but this isn’t believed to be as serious.
Sasa Djordjevic on Divac doing his best to help the Serbian national team: “Divac is exceptionally positive towards us, he understands our obligations. There are a few more details to be taken care of regarding Bogdanovic, but as far as Bjelica goes it’s done. Bogdanovic underwent a surgery at the end of the season, so we have to keep an eye, but Vlade is a man who remembers the problems he had while playing with NBA teams and he is exceptionally willing to help.
Jason Jones: Tomorrow vs Atlanta: Garrett Temple (Sprained Left Ankle)-OUT Zach Randolph (Gastroenteritis)- QUESTIONABLE Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sore Left Hamstring)- PROBABLE
Jason Jones: Bogdan Bogdanovic (sprained right ankle) is probable for Monday night at Phoenix. NBA debut against the team that drafted him.
James Ham: Kings injury report: Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sprained Right Ankle)-OUT (listed as day to day). Zach Randolph (Oral Surgery)-QUESTIONABLE