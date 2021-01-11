USA Today Sports

3 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
Chona anticipates Bogdanovic being able to start rehabbing somewhere in the one- to three-week range with the fourth week being in an advanced rehab stage. The Hawks normally take longer than expected on recoveries because of how diligent they are in not rushing back players. Normally, players start with non-contact drills before progressing to modified practices without contact, then full contact, followed by 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scrimmaging before being medically cleared. After being medically cleared, players are normally on minutes restrictions for a few games preceding no restrictions. So don’t be surprised if Bogdanovic’s rehab takes longer than what Chona’s medical opinion tells him.

January 11, 2021 | 11:39 am EST Update

Adam Silver: 'January is going to be the worst month'

Silver on Dec. 30 addressed a group of team governors; general managers and presidents; coaches; and NBPA leadership such as Michele Roberts, Kyle Lowry and Dwight Powell. The league office provided additional guidance to these constituents stemming from the advice and notice it received from the top health and medical experts. “January is going to be the worst month,” Silver told the group, according to sources. “We are optimistic about improvements in February … after we get through the darkest days.”
56 mins ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

The most significant spacing change is the addition of “The Dunker” spot, which is represented by a huge box on the baseline. Instead of keeping all five players outside of the 3-point arc, the Bucks are expected to fill “The Dunker” during each possession. The principles Budenholzer loved about the team’s original offensive scheme — interchangeability, movement, unpredictability — are still emphasized in the new-look offense with players encouraged to fill different spots in the natural flow of the game, but the general shape of the offense has changed greatly.
56 mins ago via Eric Nehm @ The Athletic

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr shared that he got the chance to fine Drake $500. On Sunday, he shared his “Drake story” with ABC7 News’ Chris Alvarez at Chase Center before their game against the Toronto Raptors. Kerr said there was a rule where players could bring a friend with them while flying “a couple of times a year” and one time when the team was about to fly out to Los Angeles after a home game, Steph Curry and Draymond Green were late because they were hanging out with Drake. Kerr said, “Unbeknownst to me, Steph decided to use one of his slots for Drake.” “I fined all three of them for being late and Drake paid his $500 fine.”
56 mins ago via Chris Alvarez @ ABC 7 News

After the game, Steph Curry told his side of the story, “We pretty much got stuck at Oracle Park.” “Me and Draymond were definitely late just chatting up with Drake,” Curry said. “I think he (Drake) put it in a song.” Hence the lyrics, ” I took the team plane from Oracle,” in his song “Free Smoke.”
56 mins ago via Chris Alvarez @ ABC 7 News

January 11, 2021 | 10:59 am EST Update

Russell Westbrook out at least a week?

Russell Westbrook, who was acquired from the Houston Rockets in exchange for John Wall (21.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 34.6 minutes) is dealing with a new right quad injury that is likely to hold him out of action for at least a week (Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons), my sources tell me. Also, he still hasn’t quite found his footing in a “familiar” Scott Brooks scheme, alongside Beal.
2 hours ago via Quinton Mayo @ May-Oh? Washington Wizards Newsletter

