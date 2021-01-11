Chona anticipates Bogdanovic being able to start rehabbing somewhere in the one- to three-week range with the fourth week being in an advanced rehab stage. The Hawks normally take longer than expected on recoveries because of how diligent they are in not rushing back players. Normally, players start with non-contact drills before progressing to modified practices without contact, then full contact, followed by 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scrimmaging before being medically cleared. After being medically cleared, players are normally on minutes restrictions for a few games preceding no restrictions. So don’t be surprised if Bogdanovic’s rehab takes longer than what Chona’s medical opinion tells him.
