Sarah K. Spencer: Tony Snell (inflammation, cuboid bone, right foot) says he feels ready to play, but says it’s up to the training staff. Snell is listed as probable for tonight, but as Lloyd Pierce said, won’t necessarily play just because he’s available. Has to be fully ready first.
Cavaliers reverse course: Collin Sexton is out tonight
Joe Mullinax: Update: Collin Sexton is out tonight
Collin Sexton set to make return from ankle injury tonight
