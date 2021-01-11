USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Tony Snell (inflammation, cuboid bone…

5 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Tony Snell (inflammation, cuboid bone, right foot) says he feels ready to play, but says it’s up to the training staff. Snell is listed as probable for tonight, but as Lloyd Pierce said, won’t necessarily play just because he’s available. Has to be fully ready first.

