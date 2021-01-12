USA Today Sports

Because of the initial reporting, Chona believes the prognosis means Bogdanovic is likely to not need surgery because an ACL, MCL or LCL tear would have been present in the MRI scan, but the Hawks only announced an avulsion fracture in their initial diagnosis. Chona did say there is an off chance that it could still end up being a torn ligament, such as an ACL which can cause avulsion fractures, instead of a sprain but that is the least likely scenario, he said.

Knicks among teams to express interest in Talen Horton-Tucker?

League sources told Heavy.com Horton-Tucker can expect “multiple teams” to have an interest in pursuing him this summer. That would put pressure on the Lakers to match some offers that could, potentially, be very hefty. The Knicks, Cavaliers and Mavericks were listed as teams with potential interest.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that the current plan is for Mannion to join the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, in the bubble, but added that could change depending on the circumstances. “We’ll make the decision when we get to that point but I know Nico, in particular, could really use a stretch of just playing 30-plus minutes every single night,” Kerr said. “He just hasn’t had a chance to play much. … I think it’s especially valuable for Nico and that would be the plan.”
Some team executives, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter publicly, hope to discuss the possibility of expanding rosters as a way to stem postponements. Teams can currently have 17 players — 15 on regular deals and two players on two-way contracts, which allows a player to participate 45 days with the NBA team and the rest of the season with its G League affiliate.
Beal missed one game before getting cleared by negative tests and was back on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns. He poured in 34 points with nine assists and eight rebounds to lead the Wizards to victory. Afterward, he was seen wearing a mask once the final buzzer went off. Lesson learned. “It was weird,” Beal said of his time off due to the league’s protocol. “Last couple of days, 48 hours, was crazy. Having to stay away from everybody and quarantine with myself the last couple of days. The positive is I’ve been testing negative, so that’s a good thing.”
