Sarah K. Spencer: Source confirms no Hawks-Suns game tonight. The Suns recently played the Wizards, who have some players under COVID-19 protocols.
January 13, 2021 | 2:31 pm EST Update
Marc Stein: Houston is increasingly determined to complete a James Harden trade as soon as today, league sources say, and has chased the promising Maxey in addition to Simmons Philly is known to covet Houston’s PJ Tucker in addition to Harden while the Nets have also remained in pursuit
Salman Ali: Christian Wood on if Houston can still be competetive without James Harden: “I do. I’m going to make this team competetive, whether they like it or not. I didn’t sign with Houston to lose games.”
January 13, 2021 | 2:25 pm EST Update
James Harden away from Rockets until trade is done
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Rockets are planning to keep Harden away until a trade is done — with front office weighing best final offers from Brooklyn and Philadelphia, sources tell @Ramona Shelburne and me. Process is moving quickly now.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Houston’s talks with Sixers and Nets gathered momentum in recent days — even before James Harden’s news conference on Tuesday night, sources tell @Ramona Shelburne and me.
Jeff Zilgitt: Silas said he had a sleepless night after Harden’s comments last night. Said he talked to Harden this morning. Said Harden’s comments were hard to hear, especially when he doesn’t believe they are true.