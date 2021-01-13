USA Today Sports

Hawks-Suns game postponed
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta vs. Phoenix tonight has been postponed, sources tell ESPN.
Sarah K. Spencer: Source confirms no Hawks-Suns game tonight. The Suns recently played the Wizards, who have some players under COVID-19 protocols.
Clint Capela: 😷 life
Trae Young: 😐 damn... 😔
Wizards-Jazz game postponed
Mavericks' plane departs for Charlotte, game with Hornets set to be played
Celtics-Magic Friday game status unclear
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Magic and Celtics were scheduled to play Wednesday and Friday in Boston, but Magic won't be traveling today, sources tell ESPN. It is immediately unclear the status of the Friday game, but sources say Wednesday's game has been postponed.
Tim Reynolds: Magic at Celtics on Wednesday is off, source tells AP. No determination yet on Magic at Celtics for Friday.
Celtics-Magic game postponed
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA has set a special Board of Governors meeting for Tuesday, sources tell ESPN.
Barry Jackson: New Orleans-Mavs,Boston-Chicago postponed. Discussions ongoing with league&union about how to deal with growing problem, per a team source. NBA had opted not to go to 19 player roster instead of 17 (economics in play). Not sure why when MLB smartly agreed to 60 player pool in '20
Kyle Neubeck: The NBA is meeting with the NBAPA today to discuss modifying the league’s health and safety protocols, league says in a press release on postponed games
2 days ago via TimBontemps
Tim Bontemps: With the Celtics already having their game postponed tomorrow, their next scheduled game is at home Wednesday vs Orlando. With @Adrian Wojnarowski reporting Boston doesn't have enough players, that means additional players beyond the seven in the Health & Safety Protocols yesterday are now.
Celtics-Bulls Tuesday game postponed
Tim MacMahon: Source confirms that Pelicans-Mavericks game tonight is postponed due to COVID-19 issues, as first reported by @CallieCaplan
Mavericks-Pelicans game postponed
Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks-New Orleans Pelicans game tonight has been postponed, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Some team executives have privately raised concerns in the turbulent past several days, but commissioner Adam Silver has remained committed to pushing through games with a minimum of eight available players per team and trying to complete as much of the schedule as possible prior to widescale access to vaccinations that could start to bring normalcy back to the league and country.
NBA spokesman: No plans to pause the season
Heat staying in Boston after game suspension
League confirms Heat vs. Celtics game postponement
League not planning to pause the season
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: While the Celtics-Heat game has been postponed tonight, the NBA has no plans to pause the season despite thinning rosters because of COVID-19 protocols in several places.
Heat vs. Celtics game postponed
Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics-Miami Heat game tonight has been postponed, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. A Heat player has returned an inconclusive test, and team does not have required eight players to proceed with game tonight due to contact tracing.
Stan Van Gundy expects game against Mavericks to be played tomorrow
Michael Malone on Nuggets-Sixers game: The show must go on
Doc Rivers doesn't think 76ers-Nuggets game should be played today
All Nuggets players and staff tested negative for COVID-19 since arriving in Philadelphia
76ers players unsure about facing Nuggets today
Rockets expected to have enough players for Saturday's game vs. Blazers
Billy Donovan: Game postponements are inevitable
“It’s every day for us, and I know you wake up and you’re waiting for test results, and we’re testing all the time and talking to our guys about the safety of everyone, but a lot of this stuff is possibly inevitable,’’ Donovan said Wednesday in a Zoom call. “From our standpoint, you have to deal with what it is you’re dealing with, with people being out, but this is something that’s going to be going on for quite some time. And it makes it very, very challenging.”
“It’s not even necessarily people testing positive,’’ Donovan said. “A lot of it is the contact tracing and someone that maybe was exposed to someone that is infected. I’ve talked to our players about the safety part of it, but they also have to keep themselves ready. You can have a guy that’s completely out of the rotation, then for the next two or three weeks, he can be completely in the rotation. We have to do a good job, players and coaches, of making sure we’re all staying ready.’’
Brandon Rahbar: Mark Daigneault on OKC’s game being postponed: “We found out pretty late. This is kind of the circumstances we are in. Really pleased with the mentality of the organization and the team.”
Rockets don't have eight players available, so game against Thunder officially postponed
James Harden unavailable tonight due to violation of health and safety protocols
