Sarah K. Spencer: The Hawks will stay in Phoenix and practice today. They’ve got two more games on this West Coast road trip: one in Utah Friday and one in Portland Saturday.
Salman Ali: Christian Wood on if Houston can still be competetive without James Harden: “I do. I’m going to make this team competetive, whether they like it or not. I didn’t sign with Houston to lose games.”
January 13, 2021 | 2:28 pm EST Update
January 13, 2021 | 2:25 pm EST Update
James Harden away from Rockets until trade is done
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Rockets are planning to keep Harden away until a trade is done — with front office weighing best final offers from Brooklyn and Philadelphia, sources tell @Ramona Shelburne and me. Process is moving quickly now.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Houston’s talks with Sixers and Nets gathered momentum in recent days — even before James Harden’s news conference on Tuesday night, sources tell @Ramona Shelburne and me.
Jeff Zilgitt: Silas said he had a sleepless night after Harden’s comments last night. Said he talked to Harden this morning. Said Harden’s comments were hard to hear, especially when he doesn’t believe they are true.