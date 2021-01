Oladipo will be one of the top unrestricted free agents on the market after the season, as noted in our HoopsHype 2021 rankings. “I’m not sure what happens there,” an Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype. “They might just want to get off money, so took the expiring Oladipo to have financial flexibility next year. Or they could try to re-sign him and see him as a fit with Wall.”