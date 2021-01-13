USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter: “As far as I know, someone in our organization at some point was exposed. We don’t know whether it was tracing or whether they had it. All we know is there were people who weren’t involved in practice today that usually are.”

January 14, 2021
Oladipo will be one of the top unrestricted free agents on the market after the season, as noted in our HoopsHype 2021 rankings. “I’m not sure what happens there,” an Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype. “They might just want to get off money, so took the expiring Oladipo to have financial flexibility next year. Or they could try to re-sign him and see him as a fit with Wall.”
Andre Drummond a goner in Cleveland?

Multiple Eastern Conference executives believe the writing is on the wall for Drummond’s future in Cleveland after the team gave up a first-round pick to acquire Allen, who is five years younger. Drummond will become an unrestricted free agent after the season. “Drummond is definitely out of Cleveland,” one Eastern Conference executive predicted. “Cleveland wouldn’t give up a first if they didn’t want Allen long-term.”
PJ Tucker on the move next?

Multiple executives believe the Rockets will eventually trade PJ Tucker by the trade deadline. “I think Houston can move PJ in a separate deal later,” one executive told HoopsHype. “He will have value in the East, especially to combat Giannis and Durant. I can see Miami going after PJ and maybe even Boston.”
The “Culture Nets” are now the “Talent and Ego Nets.” Sure, it’s a new regime, but Brooklyn is once again going all-in. And it’s really championship or bust in the Durant-Irving-Harden Era. Similarly, in many ways, to the Kevin Garnett-Paul Pierce blockbuster in 2013. “They did it again,” the source said. “But these guys are younger and have a lot more gas in the tank. It’s a big deal. It’s a heckuva deal. Granted, you’ve got all the picks involved and a rookie coach.”
