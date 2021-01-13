Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter: “As far as I know, someone in our organization at some point was exposed. We don’t know whether it was tracing or whether they had it. All we know is there were people who weren’t involved in practice today that usually are.”
January 14, 2021 | 1:45 am EST Update
Victor Oladipo still hoping to end up in Miami?
Houston could also still flip Oladipo, who wanted out of Indiana but landed in another place he doesn’t want to be. League sources say Oladipo still hopes to find himself in Miami.
Oladipo will be one of the top unrestricted free agents on the market after the season, as noted in our HoopsHype 2021 rankings. “I’m not sure what happens there,” an Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype. “They might just want to get off money, so took the expiring Oladipo to have financial flexibility next year. Or they could try to re-sign him and see him as a fit with Wall.”
Andre Drummond a goner in Cleveland?
Multiple Eastern Conference executives believe the writing is on the wall for Drummond’s future in Cleveland after the team gave up a first-round pick to acquire Allen, who is five years younger. Drummond will become an unrestricted free agent after the season. “Drummond is definitely out of Cleveland,” one Eastern Conference executive predicted. “Cleveland wouldn’t give up a first if they didn’t want Allen long-term.”
PJ Tucker on the move next?
Multiple executives believe the Rockets will eventually trade PJ Tucker by the trade deadline. “I think Houston can move PJ in a separate deal later,” one executive told HoopsHype. “He will have value in the East, especially to combat Giannis and Durant. I can see Miami going after PJ and maybe even Boston.”
The Rockets may not be done trading, either. The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported that multiple teams have inquired about lockdown defender P.J. Tucker. Two league sources tell me Tucker’s value around the league is the range of three second-round picks.
Sixers felt used by Houston
The Nets and 76ers were the two teams battling it out for Harden’s services at the end of the race, but Philly felt the Rockets were using them as leverage to extract as many assets from the Nets, Harden’s preferred destination, a league source told HoopsHype.
The inclusion of the 24-year-old Simmons did not sway the Houston Rockets away from the offer from the Brooklyn Nets, where Harden ultimately landed. “The Rockets were looking at one other serious suitor: the 76ers,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on NBA TV. “They did put Ben Simmons in their proposal. But at the end of the day, the Nets’ total offer just supplanted that.”
The “Culture Nets” are now the “Talent and Ego Nets.” Sure, it’s a new regime, but Brooklyn is once again going all-in. And it’s really championship or bust in the Durant-Irving-Harden Era. Similarly, in many ways, to the Kevin Garnett-Paul Pierce blockbuster in 2013. “They did it again,” the source said. “But these guys are younger and have a lot more gas in the tank. It’s a big deal. It’s a heckuva deal. Granted, you’ve got all the picks involved and a rookie coach.”