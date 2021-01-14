USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery on Dec. 29) had his walking boot removed today, the Hawks announce, and he has progressed into weight-bearing rehabilitation + modified form shooting. He’ll be reviewed in two weeks.

January 14, 2021 | 9:35 pm EST Update
January 14, 2021 | 8:38 pm EST Update

LeBron James, Anthony Davis questionable for Friday

Jovan Buha: Lakers list Anthony Davis (lower back tightness), LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Wes Matthews (right Achilles soreness) as questionable vs. Pelicans. KCP is probable. Kostas Antetokounmpo (right knee patellar tendinitis) and Jared Dudley (right calf soreness) are out.
