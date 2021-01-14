Sarah K. Spencer: Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery on Dec. 29) had his walking boot removed today, the Hawks announce, and he has progressed into weight-bearing rehabilitation + modified form shooting. He’ll be reviewed in two weeks.
January 14, 2021 | 9:35 pm EST Update
Shake Milton goes for 31 in 76ers win
Derek Bodner: Final: 125-108 #sixers win. Big night for the young guards, with Shake Milton (31 off the bench), Tyrese Maxey (15 on 6-10 shooting) and Isaiah Joe (12 on 4-8 from 3) playing key roles. Sixers next play Saturday at Memphis (5-6).
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on Friday’s game against the Suns being postponed: “You kind of know that stuff like this is going to happen this year, so you just adapt accordingly.”
Drew Shiller: Steve Kerr on the Warriors practicing Saturday and Sunday at home before flying to LA to face the Lakers on Monday: “I’m really excited about it. We haven’t had two straight days of practice in a long time.” (and they didn’t have Draymond and Wiseman in training camp)
Drew Shiller: Steve Kerr: “Jokic is one of the best centers in the league. The main message for James (Wiseman) is don’t bite on the pumpfakes. Very easy for me to tell him that. It’s very difficult for him to absorb that. More than likely, he’ll learn some hard lessons tonight.”
Scott Agness: Bjorkgren confirms that T.J. McConnell has rejoined the team and will play tonight at Blazers.
January 14, 2021 | 8:38 pm EST Update
LeBron James, Anthony Davis questionable for Friday
Jovan Buha: Lakers list Anthony Davis (lower back tightness), LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Wes Matthews (right Achilles soreness) as questionable vs. Pelicans. KCP is probable. Kostas Antetokounmpo (right knee patellar tendinitis) and Jared Dudley (right calf soreness) are out.