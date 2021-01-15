USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say that Rajon Rondo is question…

3 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say that Rajon Rondo is questionable (right knee injury maintenance). Dunn, Gallinari, Bogdanovic are out. Onyeka Okongwu is off the list entirely.

January 14, 2021 | 9:35 pm EST Update
LeBron James, Anthony Davis questionable for Friday

Jovan Buha: Lakers list Anthony Davis (lower back tightness), LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Wes Matthews (right Achilles soreness) as questionable vs. Pelicans. KCP is probable. Kostas Antetokounmpo (right knee patellar tendinitis) and Jared Dudley (right calf soreness) are out.
