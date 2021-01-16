USA Today Sports

3 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Portland: Trae Young (back tightness) is probable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is out.

January 16, 2021 | 6:46 pm EST Update
The long-awaited sequel to “Space Jam” from LeBron James is only months away, and you won’t even have to leave home to see it. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is hitting both theaters and HBO Max on July 16, 2021 as part of a move by Warner Bros. to release its entire slate of movies in 2021 on its new streaming service. HBO Max released a 30-second sizzle reel on Saturday to remind everyone of that fact, and it included our first look at any scene from James’ upcoming movie.

Storyline: Space Jam Movie
January 16, 2021 | 5:59 pm EST Update
