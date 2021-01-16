Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Portland: Trae Young (back tightness) is probable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is out.
January 16, 2021 | 6:46 pm EST Update
Eric Koreen: Alex Len is listed as out tonight because of health and safety protocols. Len had COVID-19 in June.
Derek Bodner: Doc Rivers, on the James Harden trade and its impact on the Eastern Conference: “I don’t look at the East much at all, or the West. Right now I’m really just focused on us. I hear they’re gonna be pretty good too.”
Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s setback: “There is no concern… But when something pops up we’re going to jump on it and be smart about this early in the season… We want him to play as many games as we can get him to play but we have to be smart.” #Sixers
The long-awaited sequel to “Space Jam” from LeBron James is only months away, and you won’t even have to leave home to see it. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is hitting both theaters and HBO Max on July 16, 2021 as part of a move by Warner Bros. to release its entire slate of movies in 2021 on its new streaming service. HBO Max released a 30-second sizzle reel on Saturday to remind everyone of that fact, and it included our first look at any scene from James’ upcoming movie.
January 16, 2021 | 5:59 pm EST Update
Caris LeVert out indefinitely
Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney during a physical prior to finalizing the four-team trade with Brooklyn, Houston and Cleveland. LeVert will undergo further medical tests and more details will follow as needed.