According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the NBA is now discussing adding a third two-way roster spot with the NBPA. This would bring the total roster size to 18, adding on one more player who can have a maximum of three years of NBA service and is limited to playing in 50 regular-season games. Speaking with coaches and GMs across the league, The Athletic found a mix of strong support and ambivalence over the measure after the league had to postpone 12 games in the past week. “Me personally, I think that’s a great idea,” said Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford. “I think that playing with the condensed schedule as we are, I think the more bodies we have, the better.
If you look at the games where teams are having to play with eight guys, the number of minutes is adding up, and I just think it’s difficult. It’s difficult to manage games, and it’s difficult to manage teams over a prolonged period of time.”