Because of the turbulent events of the past year, are NBA players finally getting around to being politically savvy? Lloyd Pierce: I’ll say it for myself that I’m not politically savvy. I think the activism and the ability to speak out is not about being politically savvy. I think as a Black man I’m frustrated and saddened by what I see for people of color, saddened for what I see when you think of politics and power and how it impacts our country. But I also realize I have a voice, and our players realize they have a voice.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 18, 2021 | 8:46 am EST Update
Veteran Jodie Meeks seeks NBA return
With several games postponed and fewer players available due to the league’s health and safety protocols, 10-year NBA veteran Jodie Meeks hopes to earn a roster spot this season. “I haven’t retired, and I’m not looking to retire,” Meeks told HoopsHype. “I’m still healthy, and I’m only 33. The way my game is, it’s not like I’m super athletic running and jumping like Russell Westbrook. I’m strictly shooting and playing defense. I could still move. I could still play for a while. I just need an opportunity.”
Meeks worked out in Los Angeles at the Mamba Academy with several Brooklyn Nets players in November, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and DeAndre Jordan. The former Kentucky Wildcat also trained with Chris Brickley in New York during the fall. “They need to get me in Brooklyn,” Meeks told HoopsHype. “They need some shooting.”
Consistency is key, and the Clippers did what they had to do this week. They hadn’t put together an undefeated week this season, and now they have. It will mean more when they can continue to meet challenges and handle them accordingly going forward. “It helps when guys feel comfortable when they’re playing and not just thinking the game the whole time,” Leonard said. “It’s early still. We still want to get better. We’re not where we want to be. And that’s all I really got to say about it.”
The Suns (7-4) are set to resume action Monday on the national holiday that celebrates the man who led the Civil Rights Movement that brought great change to America. The game takes on greater meaning for the Suns because they’re playing in Memphis (6-6), where King was assassinated April 4, 1968. “I just hope that it doesn’t just become something we do,” Suns coach Monty Williams said as the NBA has made a game on MLK Day in Memphis an annual occurrence. “I hope it continues to become a moment in time, a moment in the year where we really think about what Dr. King sacrificed so that a guy like me can be in this position, because that’s what I think about.”
“Growing up in colonial Virginia, if you know anything about that part of the country, there was a number of tensions there,” Williams said. “Because of that, you heard the family members talk about Dr. King and many others who were not just speaking out, but sacrificing a ton so that our world, our country could be a better place.” Williams said his grandfather, who raised him, looked up to King. So while he heard stories from his family about the struggles of living in Virginia, Williams recognized how much King meant to his grandfather when hearing him talk about the famed minister.
In what they all consider their most important project, Anthony, Paul and Wade launched the “Social Change Fund” to address racial inequality issues. They involve ending police brutality, establishing criminal justice reform, expanding voting access, improving education, health equity and economic investment as well as promoting change through education and the arts. The three have donated an unspecified amount. “The Social Change Fund is timely,” Anthony told USA TODAY Sports. “It was our time to step up to the plate, put our money where our mouth is and really go out there and make change.”
Anthony, Paul and Wade were among the NBA’s influential voices who condemned President Donald Trump for his divisive rhetoric and emphasized the importance of voting. “We got the president out of there. So that’s a major accomplishment,” Anthony said. “So we can start shifting our focus to the next thing. Things are not going to stop. There’s always going to be something else.”