Consistency is key, and the Clippers did what they had to do this week. They hadn’t put together an undefeated week this season, and now they have. It will mean more when they can continue to meet challenges and handle them accordingly going forward. “It helps when guys feel comfortable when they’re playing and not just thinking the game the whole time,” Leonard said. “It’s early still. We still want to get better. We’re not where we want to be. And that’s all I really got to say about it.”