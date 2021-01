On that note, how important is it to hear the voices of white people and see them active as partners in the struggle for equal rights? Lloyd Pierce: A lot of white voices have been awakened. A lot of white voices have acknowledged that it’s not OK to just not be racist, you have to be against racism, you have to stand against racism, and you have to be vocal in your efforts. That’s been transformation for a lot of white people in our country. So it’s important because it’s one of the things we saw in the marches and protests (last year).