Sarah K. Spencer: Kevin Huerter will start today, Pierc…

2 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

January 18, 2021 | 4:31 pm EST Update

Knicks, Warriors and Lakers each projected to be worth more than $5 billion

The average NBA franchise is worth nearly $2.4 billion, according to data compiled by Sportico. That is down 2% as a direct result of the pandemic, based on our modeling. Collectively, the fair-market value of the NBA’s 30 teams, including ownership’s stakes in real estate, regional sports networks and additional team-related holdings, is more than $71 billion. Three franchises—the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers—are each worth more than $5 billion. (For context, each of those teams has a greater fair-market value than any National Football League team except for the Dallas Cowboys, based on Sportico‘s assessment of football team valuations last August.)
4 mins ago via Peter J. Schwartz @ Sportico

To be sure, the cumulative revenue for the NBA’s 30 teams, $8.3 billion, was down from the previous, non-COVID-impacted season by nearly 10%. However, a closer look reveals that national revenues (accrued predominantly from the league’s broadcast and sponsorship deals, as well as its licensing program) dipped only 2%. That, in large measure, is because of the NBA’s audacious plan to salvage the season with a playoff bubble at Orlando’s Walt Disney World. In a disrupted COVID environment, such single- and low double-digit declines represent remarkable stability.
4 mins ago via Peter J. Schwartz @ Sportico

January 18, 2021 | 4:23 pm EST Update

Kevin Pritchard: Pacers comfortable with Caris LeVert's health, could be back in 6-8 weeks

Tony East: Kevin Pritchard discussing LeVert and the mass on his kidney on @1075thefan : “We got comfortable with the medical. We are getting more comfortable every single day. He’s probably going to have surgery.”
12 mins ago via TEastNBA

