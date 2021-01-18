Marc J. Spears: Hawks say Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain on Dec. 30) has progressed to half-court individual workouts and will now be re-introduced to contact activity. He will be listed as doubtful for Monday’s game vs. Minnesota.
Chris Kirschner: Hawks announced that Danilo Gallinari sustained a ankle sprain with inflammation and swelling and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Brooklyn: Trae Young (right calf soreness) is available. De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is probable. Rajon Rondo (left knee soreness) is out. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is out. Dunn, Snell, Okongwu remain out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says he thinks Gallo (right ankle sprain) will be fine, though he may miss some games while recovering. Says he hasn't heard it's anything serious. "In 2 weeks, he's done two things he's never done, had someone step on his foot and roll it, then he rolled it again."
Malika Andrews: Danilo Gallinari sprained his right ankle and will not return to tonight’s game against the Nets, the team says. This was Gallinari’s first game back since suffering a left foot contusion in Chicago on 12/23.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks updated injury list: Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is available. Danilo Gallinari (left foot contusion) is probable. Dunn, Okongwu, Snell remain out.
Sarah K. Spencer: Danilo Gallinari (left foot contusion) is out for tonight's game. Brandon Goodwin (right elbow sprain) is available.
During your career to this point, some people have labeled you as injury-prone, but over the past two seasons, you’ve played more games than guys like Paul George, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Kawhi Leonard, to name a few. What do you say to people who consider you injury-prone at this point in your career? Danilo Gallinari: I don’t understand why they do that. Honestly, a huge problem was when I first came into the league as a rookie. I had back surgery, which was a big injury right away. When you come from Europe, and you have to show who you are right away, you get injured and get that stereotype on your shoulders. That was the beginning. But honestly, in my career, I’ve had small injuries that everyone has. I only had two big injuries, which was the back my first year and the ACL back in 2013 when I was in Denver. I honestly don’t understand why I have this injury-prone stigma on my shoulders, but it’s just not true. It’s not facts. The facts are different. I’m very healthy, and I’ve been playing seasons with no problems playing almost every game. Most of the games I didn’t play is because it was a team decision to rest and not being injured.
Danilo Gallinari talked about his return to action in the preparation game between Serbia and Italy on Friday (23/08).Here is what the leader of the national team of Italy said after the loss to the Serbians: “I feel good today and I felt good yesterday. It was a while since I started playing and I missed the game. I had good feelings both on a personal and team level.”
Emiliano Carchia: Italbasket forwards Danilo Gallinari and Gigi Datome ruled out for entire Acropolis Tournament. Both players have not played a single minute this summer for Italy due to injuries. The duo is expected to play in FIBA Basketball World Cup
Nicolo Melli will not play for Italy in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, but two of his teammates are making progress. Danilo Gallinari is now training individually and Luigi Datome joined his teammates but is still restricted in terms of fully participating in practices, per La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Mirjam Swanson: The Clippers list Patrick Beverley and Danilo Gallinari as *probable* for Wednesday's game against Utah.
Mirjam Swanson: Clippers updated injury report - All out: Patrick Beverley (right hip pointer), Danilo Gallinari (sore left ankle), JaMychal Green (personal reasons aka baby).
Andrew Greif: Patrick Beverley (hip) and Danilo Gallinari (ankle) are listed as doubtful to play vs. Golden State tomorrow. And last I’d heard, team is unsure whether JaMychal Green (baby) will be able to make it.
Jovan Buha: Patrick Beverley is available today. Danilo Gallinari (sore left ankle) is out. JaMychal Green is starting in Gallo’s place.
Mirjam Swanson: Clippers injury report: Patrick Beverley is probable with a right hip pointer. Danilo Gallinari is questionable with a sore left ankle.
Danilo Gallinari wanted to be clear: He wasn’t off Tuesday. He wasn’t kicking back with this feet up when the Clippers took on the Portland Trail Blazers without him. He was working – on his left foot, which recently had been causing him pain.
“My foot was hurting the last week, so I needed to take care of this problem and now it’s going to be fine,” said the Italian forward, whose absence prior to Tuesday’s loss was described by team personnel as “rest,” and afterward by coach Doc Rivers as a “very light” twisted ankle. “I mean, I don’t know about rest,” Gallinari added. “I don’t think that ‘rest’ is in our vocabulary right now. Just so you guys know, I didn’t take any rest the last game. I don’t know what the (physical trainers) told you, or what anybody told you, it wasn’t rest.”
Mirjam Swanson: A new-look injury report from the Clippers: Gallo is questionable with the low back spasms; new guy Wilson Chandler is out with a right quad strain (though the new acquisitions might not be with the team just ye anyway?), and, yes, Luc Mbah a Moute remains out with the knee.
Mirjam Swanson: No surprises: Danilo Gallinari (back spasms) and Luc Mbah a Moute (sore left knee) will be out for the Clippers' game tomorrow at Detroit.
Mike Trudell: Doc Rivers said he doubts Avery Bradley (sore knee) will play tonight. Danilo Gallinari is also out.
Jovan Buha: Danilo Gallinari (lower back spasms) is predictably out tonight vs. Atlanta. Doc said he’d miss at least 1-2 more games including tonight.
Andrew Greif: Clippers list Danilo Gallinari as out for tomorrow’s game against the Kings. Fifth consecutive game he’s missed with back spasms.
Mirjam Swanson: Clippers injury update heading into Dallas: Lou Williams is questionable (sore right hamstring); Danilo Gallinari (low back spasms) and Luc Mbah a Moute (sore left knee) are out.
Jovan Buha: Lou Williams (sore right hamstring) and Danilo Gallinari (lower back spasms) are out tonight, per Doc Rivers. Rivers did not reveal who’s starting in Gallinari’s spot:
Jovan Buha: Gallinari did not make the road trip and Rivers said there’s a solid chance he misses all four games. Williams made the trip, meaning he’ll possibly return, likely in Miami or Chicago.
Jovan Buha: The Clippers list Lou Williams as questionable and Danilo Gallinari as doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Spurs. Gotta think the team goes with Tyrone Wallace or Mike Scott to start (assuming Gallo doesn’t play).
Jovan Buha: Danilo Gallinari is playing tonight. Doc is keeping Avery Bradley in the starting lineup and moving Pat Beverley to the bench.
Andrew Greif: Danilo Gallinari will not play tonight. Sick, Doc says. Avery Bradley will play and make it a three-guard starting lineup.
Gallinari plans on showing he’s healthy and ready to prosper while playing for Team World against Team Africa at Sun Arena at Time Square. “Of course I will play. I got to show you some of the Gallo magic,” said Gallinari, laughing, during a conference call Wednesday with reporters. “Yeah, yeah, everything is good. I’m very excited. I’m healthy now, body is good. So I can’t wait to start.”
Danilo Gallinari told Davide Chinellato of Gazzetta.it that his right hand is not healed yet. Gallinari fractured his hand early on March, he returned for the final games of the Clippers but he was not ready yet to play. “My right hand is not healed yet. I visited some specialists in the USA and now I will do the same in Italy.
The Clippers listed Gallinari's injury as a sore right hand. Gallinari said he will travel with the Clippers Wednesday for Thursday night's game at the Utah Jazz. The Clippers, however, don't see the forward playing the rest of the season with this latest setback. He had returned to play in the last two games for the Clippers after missing the previous 18 with a nondisplaced fracture of his right hand.
Kerry Eggers: Clippers will have @Danilo Gallinari available tonight vs #Blazers. 6-10 F has missed last 18 games with broken hand.
Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari said Tuesday he “hopes” to be back on the court by the end of the month. He hasn’t played since he was injured during the Clippers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 22 and didn’t join the team for the start of its four-game trip Tuesday at Minnesota. “The hand is better,” Gallinari told a reporter for Sky Sports’ Italian-language website. “I did the last test, positive results, so now I can start again with the rehabilitation.”
Gallinari is not on the Clippers’ four-game road trip out East against the Wolves, Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and Toronto Raptors as he rehabs his injured hand in Los Angeles. If he does end up returning on March 27th, he will have missed just under five weeks of action. News was first reported reported by Sky Sports. “I hope to do it on the court before the end of the month,” Gallinari said. “The hand is better, I did the last test today: positive results, so now I can start again with the rehabilitation.”
Michael Gallagher: Danilo Gallinari (left glute injury) is doubtful for Sunday against the Pelicans.
Though he missed his 11th consecutive game with a left glute injury, the Clippers are starting to see some improvement from their small forward. His return to action remains uncertain. “He’s making progress,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “He’s definitely moving better. There’s no update on his return or anything like that. But it’s the best that I’ve seen him move around, sure. And I think that has to be a pretty positive sign.”
Ohm Youngmisuk: Doc Rivers also says Danilo Gallinari was on the court today with the Clippers but he wasn't sure what that means as far as when the forward will return other than that's a positive sign.
“I have to rest and recover. We hope to treat the injury better than the first time to avoid setbacks. The first time I have missed four weeks, now I will be out six weeks. I hope to return between the end of January and the beginning of February. It is a very frustrating situation” Gallinari said.
Michael Gallagher: The Clippers announced Danilo Gallinari has a partial tear in his glute and he will be re-evaluated in January.
Michael Gallagher: The Clippers say Austin Rivers (concussion) is questionable and Danilo Gallinari (glute) is out for Monday against the Spurs.
"He's out for probably a good couple of games," said Rivers, who was already without opening night starters power forward Blake Griffin due to a left MCL sprain and point guard Patrick Beverley, who is out for the season after undergoing right knee surgery. "I guess he took a pretty hard fall in the fourth quarter," Rivers added of Gallinari. "I honestly never saw it, then I got a call after the game about it, and then you go and look, and it was a pretty good fall."
Jovan Buha: Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari (left strained glute) will play and start tonight against the Timberwolves after missing the last 13 games, according to head coach Doc Rivers.
Tim MacMahon: Clippers SF Danilo Gallinari will play tonight against the Timberwolves after missing the last 13 games with a strained glute. "We've got a starter back," DeAndre Jordan said. "That makes two of us."
Michael Gallagher: The Clippers recalled Danilo Gallinari, Brice Johnson and Milos Teodosic from the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.
Sam Amick: Clippers’ Danilo Gallinari (left glute, 13 games missed) looking likely to return soon, possibly even Wednesday against Minnesota, assuming he keeps feeling good. He’s practicing today with the Clippers’ G-League team, I’m told, as he gets closer.
“Gallo is not coming back until he’s right,” Rivers said. “We’re not going to rush anybody back. I don’t care what situation you’re in. Not only is it going to make it worse, because then he’ll come back and get injured, or any of our guys. That’s one thing we’ll never do.” Gallinari said Monday that he hoped to be back in seven to 10 days. Teodosic is not expected back until after Christmas.
Michael Gallagher: Doc Rivers said the team won't be rushing Danilo Gallinari back because they don't want him to get hurt again, and he "is not coming back until he's right."
Michael Gallagher: Clippers injury report vs. Cavs: OUT: Patrick Beverley (sore right knee) OUT: Danilo Gallinari (strained left glute) OUT: Milos Teodosic (plantar fascia injury, left foot)
Brad Turner: Clippers injury report says Patrick Beverley doubtful for Cavs game with sore right knee. Gallinari is out with glute injury
Michael Gallagher: Doc Rivers said Danilo Gallinari and Pat Beverley will be out "for at least one or two of these games" on the upcoming road trip.
Michael Gallagher: CLIPPERS INJURY REPORT at OKC: OUT: Patrick Beverley (sore right knee), Danilo Gallinari (strained left glute), Milos Teodosic (plantar fascia injury)
Paul Garcia: Clippers injury report for tonight's game vs the Spurs: Milos Teodosic - OUT Danilo Gallinari (strained left glute) - DOUBTFUL
Michael Gallagher: LAC Friday injury report: Doubtful: Gallo (foot), Dekker (oblique), Rivers (glute), Wilson (back) Out: Beverley (knee), Thornwell (shoulder)
Eric Pincus: Good news for Clippers fans, I hear that Danilo Gallinari is just days away from a return - should be ready to go for training camp
Brad Turner: Danilo Gallinari, who injured right thumb in exhibition game Sunday playing for Italy, expected back in LA next Thursday, per source.
Brad Turner: Original time line had Gallinario out 3-4 weeks hasn't changed. Expected back on court in 4-6 weeks though, per source
“It was just a mistake, especially since I end up hurting myself, unfortunately. I’m extra sorry for my teammates to whom I apologize,” Gallinari said to Italian news agency ANSA. I repeat, my teammates didn’t deserve all this. Now I have to keep my hand steady for a while and stay home. Then when the rehabilitation ends I’ll head back to L.A.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: LAC's specialists will examine MRI on Danilo Gallinari's right thumb today. Gallo is still in Italy, where he slugged a player.
Mark Woods: Italy's Danilo Gallinari to miss EuroBasket due to fractured right hand from on-court scrap vs Netherlands. Apologises to team-mates.
Brad Turner: Clippers say Danilo Gallinari has minor right thumb injury, expected to be out 3-4 weeks. Gallinari injured throwing a punch at EuroBasket.
