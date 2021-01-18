Sarah K. Spencer: “No matter what we say, the fact that we talk about MLK and the fact that we talk about politics, racial and social justice, doesn’t mean we have to walk away from it when there’s not a major event or it’s not MLK Day.” — Lloyd Pierce pic.twitter.com/RJVhLuTYgg
January 18, 2021 | 4:31 pm EST Update
Knicks, Warriors and Lakers each projected to be worth more than $5 billion
The average NBA franchise is worth nearly $2.4 billion, according to data compiled by Sportico. That is down 2% as a direct result of the pandemic, based on our modeling. Collectively, the fair-market value of the NBA’s 30 teams, including ownership’s stakes in real estate, regional sports networks and additional team-related holdings, is more than $71 billion. Three franchises—the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers—are each worth more than $5 billion. (For context, each of those teams has a greater fair-market value than any National Football League team except for the Dallas Cowboys, based on Sportico‘s assessment of football team valuations last August.)
To be sure, the cumulative revenue for the NBA’s 30 teams, $8.3 billion, was down from the previous, non-COVID-impacted season by nearly 10%. However, a closer look reveals that national revenues (accrued predominantly from the league’s broadcast and sponsorship deals, as well as its licensing program) dipped only 2%. That, in large measure, is because of the NBA’s audacious plan to salvage the season with a playoff bubble at Orlando’s Walt Disney World. In a disrupted COVID environment, such single- and low double-digit declines represent remarkable stability.
Andrew Lopez: Stan Van Gundy says Lonzo Ball did practice today and did everything in practice when they went live. Said they’ll see how he feels later before making a determination for tomorrow’s game against Utah.
Gordon Hayward: An incredible man whose legacy resonates to this day. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/Gb9BoQlfG8
January 18, 2021 | 4:23 pm EST Update
Kevin Pritchard: Pacers comfortable with Caris LeVert's health, could be back in 6-8 weeks
Tony East: Kevin Pritchard discussing LeVert and the mass on his kidney on @1075thefan : “We got comfortable with the medical. We are getting more comfortable every single day. He’s probably going to have surgery.”