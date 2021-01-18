USA Today Sports

The Vertical: The Hawks' lit up #MLK court is beautiful…

40 mins ago
The Vertical: The Hawks’ lit up #MLK court is beautiful. (via @Jaryd Wilson) pic.twitter.com/E2bdgVDHbM

January 18, 2021

Nuggets hopeful Michael Porter will be available by Friday

Harrison Wind: Michael Porter Jr. won’t play tomorrow vs. OKC. The hope is that he’s back in the lineup in Phoenix on Friday. “Bottom line is he’s our starting small forward that’s 6-foot-10, averaging close to 20 pts per game and seven rebounds. Of course we’d love to have that,” Malone said.
40 mins ago

January 18, 2021
