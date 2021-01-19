Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Detroit: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is probable. Trae Young (right heel soreness) is probable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Dunn, Gallinari, Bogdanovic are out.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 19, 2021 | 9:05 pm EST Update
Joe Ingles returns after three games injured
Andy Larsen: Both Joe Ingles and Derrick Favors are available for the Jazz tonight vs. the Pelicans.
Harrison Wind: Thunder coach Mark Daigneault on the big Jokic/Poku face-off: “Big Serbian night tonight.”
Drew Hill: Taylor Jenkins on De’Anthony Melton’s DNP yesterday: “I just wanted to try something a little bit different.” He was mixing up the rotation.
Wes Goldberg: Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Spurs with right knee soreness.
Jason Anderson: Kings F Marvin Bagley III (wrist) is probable and C Hassan Whiteside (hip) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers.
Chris Fedor: Despite being able to practice the last two days #Cavs Dylan Windler (hand) is still listed OUT for tomorrow night’s game vs Brooklyn. Darius Garland and Collin Sexton are both questionable.