Boris Diaw remembers Hammon’s rookie season as an assistant coach and her figuring out the rapid transition from star WNBA player to assistant coach. “Back then she was becoming a rookie coach and she was in that early transition from playing to becoming a coach; as all the young coaches, you could tell she was looking for what to do and how to do it because it’s different from playing,” Diaw said. “There was not even a reaction (to her being a woman). It was normal. Nobody was saying, ‘We have a woman assistant.’ The question never even came up.”
Andre Miller: “Oh she’s going to definitely be the first female NBA head coach,” he said. “It’s just a matter of time. I wouldn’t be surprised that when Pop does decide to retire that she’d be next in line. It’s a perfect situation. She knows the community, she knows management, and she’s reliable and she expects it. It’s easy to make that transition. She’s primed and ready.” (For the record, several of Popovich’s former assistants and players have gone on to be NBA coaches and two are general managers.)
“Becky’s in a spot now where she’s in a position of power,” Spurs guard Patty Mills told USA TODAY Sports. “She’s able to direct guys on what to do and that all comes from work ethic and what she does behind the scenes and getting herself and our team ready for games. She is an NBA coach who knows her (expletive) and gets it done.”
“It’s something that it’s sad we have to talk about it,” Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams told USA TODAY Sports. “We’re all coaches. The coaching position has no gender. I’ve been around ladies who have coached the game. I’m blown away at the concept that we even have to talk about what do we have to do to get them (a head-coaching gig). … “I’m saddened and frustrated on one end because we have to talk about it. At the same time, I’m glad we are.”
But how soon? A season? Two years? Five years? Hammon interviewed for the Indiana job after last season, but the Pacers hired Nate Bjorkgren. “I would not be surprised if somebody isn’t hired for the next season,” Lapchick told USA TODAY Sports in July. “But I would certainly think that within a season, for sure.”
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on Becky Hammon making history: “She’s here for a reason. ... I think she’s going to be a head coach in this league someday.”
San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and former Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger are among more than a dozen candidates who are expected to participate in a first round of virtual interviews for the Indiana Pacers coaching job, sources told ESPN. The Pacers are embarking on a wide-ranging search that has included seeking permission to speak to several assistant coaches in the league, including the Spurs' Hammon and Will Hardy, Miami's Dan Craig and Chris Quinn, Dallas' Jamahl Mosley and Stephen Silas, Milwaukee's Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, Orlando's Pat Delany, Minnesota's David Vanterpool, Philadelphia's Ime Udoka, Brooklyn's Jacque Vaughn and Portland's Nate Tibbetts.
Does this mean he’s hiring Hammon? Of course not. Nor am I saying he should. That’s not the point of this story. Point is: Hammon is a fascinating candidate, and the Pacers have a history of being out in front on this issue. And the NBA is inching closer to its first female head coach. Eleven women were NBA assistants this past season, including former Notre Dame star Niele Ivey of the Memphis Grizzlies. She’s not there anymore; Notre Dame hired her in April to replace McGraw.
Tom Orsborn: Bryn Forbes, speaking to reporters at a #Spurs youth camp, on the possibility of Becky Hammon making history this season should Pop get ejected, “That would be amazing. I’m excited for that. Hopefully, he gets it out of the way the first game and it can be set."
Popovich is famously terse, but not about Becky Hammon. “She has the ability as far as innate knowledge of the game, a feel for the game, a work ethic,” he said. “She’s gained the respect of all of our players, including guys that are no longer here, like Manu (Ginobili) and Tim (Duncan) and Tony (Parker), so all that’s in place. But my personal belief is, it’s gonna take somebody that has some courage and isn’t steeped in the old status quo of who can coach and who can’t. Why can’t a woman do what I’m doing or what anybody else is doing in the NBA?”
In a lot of ways, she’s already the first. She just needs her own team. “As I said, it’s gonna be more about other people than about her whether she’s gets a job or not,” Popovich said, “But it’s not gonna be easy, because that’s the world we live in.”
the people speaking on her behalf don’t leave gaps. “She’s tough,” veteran forward Rudy Gay said. “She knows basketball,” Gay said. “Obviously, she’s played it, and she’s been successful at it. But as far as being a coach, she comes out here, and she coaches. She shows that there’s no gender in coaching.”
It doesn’t appear former Pistons star and Gatorade League coach Jerry Stackhouse nor San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon have garnered the franchise’s interest. The Free Press spoke with two NBA officials with a team involved in an offseason coaching search to assess Stackhouse and to handicap the coaching landscape the Pistons and Gores are trying to navigate.
Becky Hammon, 41, is on the Pistons’ radar as they look to fill their coaching vacancy after parting ways with Stan Van Gundy last week. Hammon last week reportedly interviewed with the Milwaukee Bucks, who reached an agreement to hire Mike Budenholzer as their next coach Wednesday.
Hammon is an intriguing candidate — and not for public-relations purposes. The NBA is a copycat league and if she brings the same principles to the table, she could be the change that a fair-to-middling franchise needs to turn things around. “She is an interesting — and by all accounts, qualified — candidate,” a league source who declined to comment on specific coaching searches told The Detroit News. “She’s a legitimate candidate for a head-coaching job, alongside several other rising assistant coaches in the league.”
Pau Gasol: The reason I wanted to start by telling you about my parents, is that their story makes me think about today’s NBA. Specifically about how, in the 72-year history of the league, there has never been a female head coach. Even more specifically, it makes me think of Becky Hammon: a coach who has been the topic of much conversation lately, and who I’ve had the opportunity to play for in San Antonio. But if you think I’m writing this to argue why Becky is qualified to be an NBA head coach … well, you’re mistaken. That part is obvious: One, she was an accomplished player — with an elite point guard’s mind for the game. And two, she has been a successful assistant for arguably the greatest coach in the game. What more do you need? But like I said — I’m not here to make that argument. Arguing on Coach Hammon’s behalf would feel patronizing. To me, it would be strange if NBA teams were not interested in her as a head coach.
Pau Gasol: First, I’ve just gotta tell you: If you’re making that argument to anyone who’s actually played any high-level basketball, you’re going to seem really ignorant. But I also have a simple response to it — which is that I’ve been in the NBA for 17 years. I’ve won two championships … I’ve played with some of the best players of this generation … and I’ve played under two of the sharpest minds in the history of sports, in Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich. And I’m telling you: Becky Hammon can coach. I’m not saying she can coach pretty well. I’m not saying she can coach enough to get by. I’m not saying she can coach almost at the level of the NBA’s male coaches. I’m saying: Becky Hammon can coach NBA basketball. Period.
Pau Gasol: But what I remember about this particular drill is that, at some point during it, Coach Hammon stopped us mid-motion. Coaches Hammon, Borrego and Messina walk over, and Becky says to Dejounte, “D.J., O.K. — your bounce pass? It’s too low. You’ve got to hit Pau exactly where he needs it. Run that again.” We then talk some more as a group about how I need the ball a little more precise, with a little more zip, so I could have a better chance to finish the action at the rim. And then we repeat the drill a few times, alternating from the left and right sides of court. Of course, Dejounte being Dejounte, he figures it out fast — and pretty soon we’re flying through. But something about that moment has just always stuck with me. Just, like … the level of knowledge of the game that Becky showed, you know what I mean? She noticed a small detail out of the corner of her eye — and then instantly located both the problem and the solution. And not only that, but we were also able to communicate with each other in such a way that we got the result that we needed. It’s a good reminder, I’d say, of the importance of communication between team members — especially at the NBA level. I don’t think I caught another stray pass the rest of the season.
Adrian Wojnarowski: After Monty Williams interviewed for the Bucks coaching job on Thursday, two more candidates on deck this week, league sources tell ESPN: David Blatt and Becky Hammon. There will be a smaller group of finalists advancing to meet ownership.
Zach Randolph is ALL ABOUT having a female head coach in the NBA -- especially after working with a female asst. coach on the Kings ... telling TMZ Sports it was one of best experiences of his career. The entire NBA is buzzing about Becky Hammon -- an assistant with the Spurs who's in the running for the head coaching job in Milwaukee. If hired, she'd be the first female head coach in NBA history.
Enter Z-Bo who was out in ATL when he stopped to rave about Jenny Boucek ... an assistant player development coach with the Sacramento Kings. "This was the first year we had a [female assistant coach]. This was my first year ever experiencing that and it was a great experience ... probably one of the best experiences."
For Hammon to be hired as a head coach, Popovich said, “it’s going to take somebody who has some guts, some imagination, and is not driven by old standards and old forms.” He went on, “If somebody is smart, it’s actually a pretty good marketing deal—but it’s not about that. It’s got to be that she’s competent, that she’s ready.”
Talking to Hammon, though, I was struck by her ambivalence about her role as a pioneer. She recognizes that she is an inspiration for many young women, and a target for many wary men. At the same time, she resists the attention to her gender. “If you don’t want a female coach, don’t hire one!” she said, with some exasperation. But, she continued, if “you want to hire somebody who’s qualified and will do a good job, then maybe you should consider me.” Like Popovich, Hammon believes that coaching involves more than drawing up plays or breaking down defensive schemes. “You shouldn’t get into coaching unless you care about the people you’re leading,” she said. That doesn’t fit the popular image of a successful coach—your Belichicks and Lombardis. But it is, as it happens, the philosophy of the Spurs.
The big question for Hammon, Popovich told me, is “Is this going to end up being something? Is she going to be able to matriculate and get into a head-coaching position?” Hammon is still early in her career, and it could take some time. “Some people are in the league fifteen, twenty years before they get into a head-coaching position, if they do at all,” Popovich said. “I tell her, very straightforwardly, I don’t know. Because I look at our country, and I have all kinds of doubts about all kinds of things, let alone whether she’s going to be a head coach.” Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, said last week, about the possibility of a female head coach, “I don’t know if it’s going to happen soon. Becky Hammon would be the one you’d say right away who could possibly get an interview.”
Jason Minnix: It really is only a matter of time before @Becky Hammon gets a head coaching job. Colorado State makes sense on many levels. Michael C. Wright: I'm told she doesn't want to coach at that level. She's had offers in the past. She's an NBA coach.
Adam Silver not only believes that there will be a woman head coach in the NBA but the NBA Commissioner told ESPN he wants it to happen "sooner rather than later." "There definitely will," Silver said when asked about a woman becoming an NBA head coach. "And I think it is on me to sort of insure that it happens sooner rather than later."
Tom Orsborn: Kawhi thinks @Becky Hammon is NBA head-coaching material: "If she gets some experience & keeps moving forward, her opportunity will come."
Don’t think for a second that Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon doesn’t play an important role. During a second-quarter timeout, Hammon ran the show for the Spurs, talking to players and drawing up a play. Head coach Popovich just stood behind the first female assistant coach and let her work. It was Hammon who coached the Spurs to the title in the Las Vegas Summer League in June.
So, when Popovich brought Hammon in during her final season as a WNBA player, in 2013, as she rehabbed a knee injury, she talked about basketball with Popovich and President of Sports Franchises and General Manager R.C. Buford. And her knowledge about the game was clear. But that doesn't mean she was a yes woman. "If she literally spoke the exact language, Pop probably wouldn't have brought her in," Buford said by phone Saturday. "She had her own ideas. She knew how to handle herself, and as Pop said, she knew when to speak and when to shut up. You have to have both to be successful."
“I hired her because she was in my coaches meetings for an entire year because she was injured,” Popovich said in a radio interview on KNBR in San Francisco. “She’s got opinions and solid notions about basketball. Obviously, she was a great player. As a point guard, she’s a leader, she’s fiery, she’s got intelligence, and our guys just respected the heck out of her, so she’s coaching with us, she’s running drills. That’s why we made her a full-time coach and gave her the opportunity to coach at summer league.”
In conversations with multiple team executives and decision-makers around the NBA, there is no question Hammon has gained traction as a potentially serious head-coaching candidate. Just as important, the conventional thinking about what teams look for in a coach have begun to shift dramatically.