Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out.
Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari ruled out today
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. Suns: Alex Len (left ankle sprain) and Cam Reddish (AC joint sprain - left shoulder) are probable. Chandler Parsons (injury management - bilateral knees) is doubtful First time we've seen Parsons listed as "doubtful" instead of ruled out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Denver: Cam Reddish (AC joint sprain - left shoulder) is probable. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab - right knee) is questionable. Alex Len (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Vince Carter (personal reasons) is out.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Kings: Cam Reddish (right shoulder soreness) is probable. John Collins (league suspension) is out. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks effectively swapped two-way players today. Charlie Brown Jr. is up with ATL and Brandon Goodwin is back with College Park. My uneducated guess is that is has to do with Trae exiting the injury report and Cam being added to it.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs NOP: Cam Reddish is probable. Brandon Goodwin (right hip bruise) is questionable. Allen Crabbe (post op) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Ray Spalding (dental pain) is out Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is out.
Stefan Bondy: Spoke to Cam Reddish who said he’s two weeks removed from surgery on his groin and he’s confident in being drafted in the 3-to-8 range tomorrow. He met with the Knicks but couldn’t work out. DeAndre Hunter, a projected top-10 pick, said he neither met nor worked out w/ the Knicks
Cameron Reddish undergoing surgery
Shams Charania: Sources: Cam Reddish will undergo a minor procedure for a core muscle injury. There is a six-week timetable that will have Reddish fully healthy. The core injury nagged him during the Duke season and will now fully heal.

