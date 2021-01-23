Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela has recorded six blocks in less than 12 minutes. We’ve got nine minutes left in the second quarter, and he has already tied his career-high.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 22, 2021 | 9:39 pm EST Update
January 22, 2021 | 8:53 pm EST Update
Nuggets will be cautious with Michael Porter's conditioning
Michael Malone says coaching Nikola Jokic is a blessing
Michael Singer: Michael Malone on if coaching Jokic adds pressure: “I look at it as a blessing. How many guys have the opp. to coach a great player, a high character person, on & off the court, a guy that every day when he comes to the facility, is in a good mood. There’s not many superstars.”