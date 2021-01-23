USA Today Sports

January 23, 2021 | 1:03 pm EST Update
New NBA G League signing Jeremy Lin has begun his quarantine in Santa Cruz ahead of the new season with the Warriors and the “Linsanity” star is keeping himself busy as he isolates. The 32-year-old revealed how his Christian faith has helped him press on with his dream of returning to the NBA, while also announcing US$200,000 in grants for local Bay Area initiatives for Asian-American and Pacific Islander youth from his charitable foundation.
The Heat recently released guidelines for fans planning to attend a game, and it included an entire video, seen above, showing how a group of specially trained dogs will be on hand to sniff fans to see if they have COVID-19 as they enter the arena. Because apparently dogs can do that now. Specifically, fans will stand in a distanced line, at which point an employee will guide a dog past the line. If a dog signals it has detected the coronavirus by sitting down in front of a person, that person and their entire group will be denied entry to the arena.
January 23, 2021 | 12:58 pm EST Update

Jarrett Jack aming for NBA comeback

To this day, Jarrett Jack, 37, considers his lone season with the Warriors the chief highlight of an NBA career that spanned 13 years and eight teams. Perhaps it’s fitting, then, that his quest to return to the sport’s highest level has brought him back to the East Bay. Last week, Jack signed with G League Ignite — a developmental team based in Walnut Creek that provides elite prospects a one-year alternative to college basketball — as what’s being aptly termed a “veteran player.”
