“I just feel like last year was not really defense,” Capela said. “It was just going and scoring. I just feel now that you have a guy under the rim to challenge every shot or change shots from the opposite team, it just changes everything. It makes a difference.” What else? “More blocked shots. Tougher to score at the rim. Definitely more team defense. By me playing, it helps. That’s the biggest difference that I’ve seen,” Capela said