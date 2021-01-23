“I just feel like last year was not really defense,” Capela said. “It was just going and scoring. I just feel now that you have a guy under the rim to challenge every shot or change shots from the opposite team, it just changes everything. It makes a difference.” What else? “More blocked shots. Tougher to score at the rim. Definitely more team defense. By me playing, it helps. That’s the biggest difference that I’ve seen,” Capela said.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day