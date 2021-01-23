USA Today Sports

With nine new players on the roster and largely a young…

9 hours ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
With nine new players on the roster and largely a young roster, at that, the Hawks could use more practice time to build up chemistry and simply iron out any kinks. But, because of the new schedule, they’ve probably had only four full-on, live-contact practice since their season started Dec. 23, Pierce estimated.

, , Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 23, 2021 | 8:06 pm EST Update

Timberwolves keeping Ryan Saunders for now

Ryan Saunders will remain coach of the woeful Minnesota Timberwolves, at least until he gets an opportunity to coach a stretch with star Karl-Anthony Towns in the regular lineup. “I haven’t even talked to (basketball president Gersson Rosas) about that — he hasn’t brought it up, but you’re asking me, and it’s probably hard to tell a guy that you aren’t doing the job when your best guy isn’t playing,” Wolves owner Glen Taylor said Saturday from his home in Mankato.
4 hours ago via Charley Walters @ St. Paul Pioneer Press

, , , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 6 more rumors
4 hours ago via Charley Walters @ St. Paul Pioneer Press

, , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

For most of a year, Taylor has explored a sale of the Wolves and Lynx. How’s that coming? “Well, it’s not coming is the best way to say it,” Taylor said. “I haven’t found anything that for sure says I should move ahead.” Taylor’s price tag for the Wolves and Lynx is estimated to be in the $1.5 billion range. With NBA expansion — Las Vegas and Seattle have been mentioned — current team owners could each be in for a reported $160 million expansion fee windfall. “Obviously I’m aware of that — you’ve got to pick your time,” Taylor said, adding that no definite decision for expansion has been made. “The other question: Is now a good time to sell when you don’t have fans? And it’s not a good time.”
4 hours ago via Charley Walters @ St. Paul Pioneer Press

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Home