“A lot of guys want to be All-Stars. A lot of guys want to do this. That’s a fact,” Simplis said. “De’Andre is actually getting the opportunity. A lot of guys have to go through adversity. Some guys are in situations that aren’t maximizing their skillset. He went from 12 (points) a game last year to (19.6) this year. I think in Atlanta’s system with their young nucleus, they’re going to be in the playoff hunt for years to come. Atlanta is going to have a lot of visibility on them. I think he can be one of their Big 3. In today’s NBA, if you’re one of the Big 3 (on a team) and your team is winning, there’s a chance you’ll get an All-Star nod. He’s in a good place. On top of that, you have the size, the length, the athleticism, the business approach and the work ethic. All of these guys have the work ethic. But I think he’s in the right situation to be an All-Star. His job is to get better and evolve.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day