Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. the Clippers: Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is probable. Clint Capela (right hand soreness) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is questionable. Trae Young (back spasm) is questionable.
January 25, 2021 | 10:04 pm EST Update
Nets beat Miami before road trip
Alex Schiffer: Final: Nets sweep the Heat 98-85 despite shooting just 29 percent from 3 and 40 percent from the field. Kevin Durant and James Harden each score 20 points while Kyrie Irving adds 16. Nets are 11-8 and go on a four-game road trip, which starts in Atlanta on Wednesday.
Joe Mussatto: Isaiah Roby is the Thunder’s oldest starter tonight. G: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22-197d) G: Theo Maledon (19-227d) G: Lu Dort (21-281d) F: Darius Bazley (20-227d) C: Isaiah Roby (22-357d)
Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris: ‘I love the way he’s been playing. … When he plays with quick decisions & downhill, he’s been fantastic.’
Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Doc Rivers on facing the #Lakers Wednesday: ‘We’ll be ready when it comes, I’ll tell you that. They’re not a hard team to get up for. … They have LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They’re better than last year.’
Tom Moore: #Sixers rookie guard Tyrese Maxey on playing the #Lakers Wednesday: ‘They’re the champs right now. It’ll be a good test to try to get us a ‘W.’ ‘
J. Michael Falgoust: Turner on what’s changed with him: “I’m a lot more relaxed. I just don’t care what people think anymore. I was so worried about what media had to say, analyst, other players.” #PacersRaptors