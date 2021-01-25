USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. …

7 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs. the Clippers: Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) is probable. Clint Capela (right hand soreness) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is questionable. Trae Young (back spasm) is questionable.

, Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 25, 2021 | 10:04 pm EST Update
Home